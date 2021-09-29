NIBSS: PoS deployment jumps 49.48% in eight months

The total number of Point of Sale (PoS) terminals deployed in the country increased by 49.48 per cent to 686.577 at the end of August this year from 459.285 at the end of 2020, latest data released by Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows. New Telegraph’s analysis of the NIBSS’ data indicates that the number of deployed terminals has been rising steadily in the last five years. For instance, the number of deployed terminals rose from 141.531 at the end of August 2017 to 193.306 and 260.709 at the end of August in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Similarly, the number deployed between the end of August 2020 and the corresponding period of this year increased by 84.40 per cent from 372.330 to 686.577. However, the NIBSS’ data shows that the gap between the number of registered and deployed terminals in the country still persists. While data for registered PoS terminals in the month of August 2021 is not available, NIBSS’ numbers indicate that as at the end of July, the number of registered terminals stood at 986.252, compared with 660.402 deployed for the same period. This means that the gap between the number of registered and deployed terminals stood at 325.

850 at the end of July this year. The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s guidelines state that only institutions licensed by the apex bank to serve as merchant acquirers can own PoS terminals, “but shall only deploy and support PoS terminals through a CBN-licensed Payment Terminal Services Provider (PTSP).” New Telegraph reports that in its bid to boost financial inclusion, CBN introduced the agent banking system in 2013, under which financial institutions and mobile money operators could appoint third parties as agents, equipped with PoS terminals, to provide financial services on their behalf to members of the public.

Known as PoS operators in local parlance, the banking agents have seen their business grow rapidly since COVID-19 spread to Nigeria in February last year as many Nigerians embraced epayments, leading to Tier 1 lenders such as First Bank of Nigeria Ltd, Zenith Bank and Access Bank, reportedly placing orders for a total of 100,000 PoS terminals for their agent banking business.

Analysts also attribute the rapid deployment of PoS terminals to the Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) initiative unveiled by CBN, in collaboration with deposit money banks and licensed mobile money operators in March 2018. Under the initiative, the financial institutions planned an aggressive roll out of 500,000 agent network that would use PoS terminals to offer basic financial services such as cashin, cash-out, funds transfer, bill payments, airtime purchase and government disbursements, as well as remote enrolment on BMS infrastructure (BVN) to an estimated 50 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers, and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, said: “This agreement reflects our commitment to aggressively pursue the CBN 2020 financial inclusion target in an integrated way with minimal systemic risk to the financial system. This initiative will also generate 500,000 new jobs over the next two years.” But while NIBSS’ data shows that the value of transactions through PoS terminals in the first six months of this year stood at N3.01 trillion, representing an increase of 50.02 per cent compared with the N2.03 trillion recorded value of transactions through PoS terminals in the first half of 2020, the value of such transactions has been heading south in recent months. For instance, the value of transactions through PoS terminals dropped to N504.88 billion in August this year from N554.67 billion in the previous month.

Industry sources attribute the recent decline in the value of PoS transactions to the impact of the tough economy as well as an increasing number of customers preferring to use mobile banking applications for their transactions instead of PoS terminals. As the Head of Operations at a Tier 2 bank who did not want to be named put it in a chat with New Telegraph, “the high rate of inflation has drastically affected purchasing power, so the average Nigerian is cautious about expenses and this affects the amount that is transferred or withdrawn through electronic payment channels such as PoS terminals, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) and mobile banking apps.

“Besides, many Nigerians have either lost their jobs or have been forced by their employers to accept pay cuts. With limited or no income at all, people would definitely cut down on making transfers and withdrawals through electronic payment channels.” Apart from the tough economy, there are indications that the activities of fraudsters are forcing many bank customers to shun PoS for other channels such as mobile banking apps, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) and online banking.

