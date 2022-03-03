Health

NIBUCAA distributes over 2,000 HIV test kits to curb infections

The Nigeria Business Coalition Against AIDS (NIBUCAA) which was launched in 2003 under the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has continued in its quest against HIV/AIDS. NIBUCAA was created to continue the fight against HIV/AIDs and to help achieve the first 95 goals of the 95–95–95 policy, which is to make sure that about 95 per cent of the total population of Nigeria is aware of their HIV status. With the distribution of the self test kits NIBUCAA is on the right path to achieving its aims. With over 35 large and medium- sized companies working with them, they have been able to reach out to the employees, numbering about 2000 since November, 2021.

Senior Program and Evaluation Officer at NIBUCAA, Damilola Araoye explained the importance of people test-ing themselves so that they can ascertain their status and start treatment on time if they were found to be HIV positive. “HIV self testing kit is technology that allows you to know your HIV status at your own convenience and in the comfort of your home.

“We understand that the people in the corporate workforce are very busy and may not have the chance to go for the conventional testing; so that is why we are making the self test kit available to them,” Araoye explained. Similarly, while she noted that counselling is an integral part of the whole HIV testing process, Araoye said, “We are aware that people need help; that is why we usually train them on how to use the self test kit before we distribute it to them and then we have in-house counselling experts who the employees of the companies that we are working with can speak with for counseling. “In-house experts are also available for post- testing counselling in case the results turn out to be positive,” she added. The mental health of people when faced with the possibility of having HIV is highly unstable that is why NIBUCAA does not joke with counselling at any point.

Most people who get the self testing kit even need to be encouraged before they can bring themselves to take the test. On his part, the Head of Communication and External Affairs for NIBUCAA, Mojola Aturamu also reiterated the need for good counselling at all points in the course of the use of the self testing kit. Aturamu spoke on the need to keep the focus on HIV/AIDS despite the rise in other diseases such as COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“The media has to help in spreading the right message and narrative. Over the years, people have stopped giving HIV the right amount of seriousness that it deserves. So, we are besieging the media to help us spread the word. Many people who have the virus do not even know it because it has been relegated and they do not think that getting the test done is important,” Tunramo said. The self test kit would help to start reducing the number of people who are ignorant of their status because the more people who know about their status, the more they will be able to take preventive steps from infecting others and also start treatment on time so that it doesn’t develop into full blown AIDs.

 

