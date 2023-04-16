Arts & Entertainments Body & Soul

Nicki Minaj And Lil Baby Called Me – Davido

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that American rappers, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby called him after they were dragged online by rival fans for collaborating with him on songs from his third studio album ‘A Better Time’.

The DMW boss who made the disclosure while speaking on +44 podcast said rival fans were messaging the the musicians via social media and questioning them why they collaborated with him.

Lil Baby was featured on a song titled ‘So Crazy’ and also appeared in the video, which was shot in the U.S., while Nicki Minaj was featured on ‘Holy Ground’.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “It’s crazy like they leaked my album. For example like this stanship. Obviously, my fans, I can’t get to all of them but there is one person I can call and I will be like ‘Yo! Talk to them, tell them to clam down’.

“So, before the [new] album [Timeless] came out, I called one of them, I wad like ‘Look, last time I dropped my album, you guys were like just bashing everybody. So, when it wad my turn to come out, unnecessary things happened’.

“Even Nicki called me. Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby were like ‘Yo! Why are these..’. Like the other fans were DMing them ‘Why did you do a song with Davido?’.”

He said the experience was horrible and it made him to plead with his fans to shun rivalry and bantering when he was about to release his new album ‘Timeless’.

He further clarified that it wasn’t a reason why he didn’t feature any American Artist,  but that he just wanted to put out good music.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD, Tyler Perry, to empower young African changemakers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

International advocacy organisation Global Citizen, has announced application for the 2022/23 Global Citizen Fellowship Program powered by BeyGOOD is now open until 29th April 2022. Fifteen young African changemakers: five from Nigeria, five from Kenya and five from South Africa, aged between 21 and 25, will be selected to join the coveted fellowship program commencing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Bobzy unleashes new single, My Hustle, to shoot visuals in US

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE

Budding music star, Bobzy, has assured his fans that he is ready to take the music scene by the storm, noting that his new song would keep them wowed and vibing. Bobzy, who is famous for his previous single, Your Love, which featured singer and songwriter, Seriki, is ecstatic about this new project in the […]
Arts & Entertainments

The story of Ayrubber: Ex-OAP now TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Manager

Posted on Author Reporter

    There is nothing as inspiring as stor. Cies of people filled with how they journeyed into stardom; the obstacles they surmounted and the couragjbzxccce they took.k i One of such is the life of Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, popularly known as Ayrubber, TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager. He rose from humble beginnings to the […]

Leave a Comment