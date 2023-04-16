Nicki Minaj And Lil Baby Called Me – Davido

American-born Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that American rappers, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby called him after they were dragged online by rival fans for collaborating with him on songs from his third studio album ‘A Better Time’.

The DMW boss who made the disclosure while speaking on +44 podcast said rival fans were messaging the the musicians via social media and questioning them why they collaborated with him.

Lil Baby was featured on a song titled ‘So Crazy’ and also appeared in the video, which was shot in the U.S., while Nicki Minaj was featured on ‘Holy Ground’.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “It’s crazy like they leaked my album. For example like this stanship. Obviously, my fans, I can’t get to all of them but there is one person I can call and I will be like ‘Yo! Talk to them, tell them to clam down’.

“So, before the [new] album [Timeless] came out, I called one of them, I wad like ‘Look, last time I dropped my album, you guys were like just bashing everybody. So, when it wad my turn to come out, unnecessary things happened’.

“Even Nicki called me. Nicki Minaj, Lil Baby were like ‘Yo! Why are these..’. Like the other fans were DMing them ‘Why did you do a song with Davido?’.”

He said the experience was horrible and it made him to plead with his fans to shun rivalry and bantering when he was about to release his new album ‘Timeless’.

He further clarified that it wasn’t a reason why he didn’t feature any American Artist, but that he just wanted to put out good music.