Nicki Minaj hails Tiwa Savage’s ‘Somebody’s Son’

Tiwa Savage had released the visuals to ‘Somebody’s Son’, a track off her ‘Water & Garri’ EP, where she featured US singer, Brandy. The music video, directed by Meji Alabi, had seen Tiwa ruminate on her longing for “true love”. Following the song’s widespread positive reception, Brandy had, in a post on Instagram, thanked Tiwa Savage for letting her feature on the song. The US singer had also urged her fans to watch the music video. Taking to the comment section of Brandy’s post, multiple award-winning rap star, Nicki Minaj revealed that ‘Somebody’s Son’ had been on repeat for weeks on her playlist.
Excitement as MCSN appoints Sunny Ade as president
…GoCreate App goes live The General Council (Board) of the Musical Copyright Society Nigeria Ltd/Gte (MCSN) has appointed veteran singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Dr. Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye (aka King Sunny Ade, as the Honorary President of the society. KSA’s appointment coincided with the society’s GoCreate App going on live for the monitoring and reporting of […]
Davido tweets about quitting music after ‘fight’ with Burna Boy
Nigerian pop singer, David Adeleke popularly called Davido has sparked a train of reactions on Twitter after talking about quitting music. “I go leave this music for una,” Davido tweeted on Monday. Although, the FEM crooner has yet to reveal why he is considering leaving music, his tweet has caused a Twitter storm with […]
Bisola recreates photo of Beyonce in new birthday pic
Nollywood actress B i – sola Aiyeola who turned 35 on Thursday released some adorable photos that have gotten a lot of people talking. In the catalogue of pictures rolled out for the ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, one photo that stood out was the recreation of one of Beyonce’s popular photo. Netizens has since commented […]
