Nicki Minaj hails Tiwa Savage’s ‘Somebody’s Son’

Tiwa Savage had released the visuals to ‘Somebody’s Son’, a track off her ‘Water & Garri’ EP, where she featured US singer, Brandy. The music video, directed by Meji Alabi, had seen Tiwa ruminate on her longing for “true love”. Following the song’s widespread positive reception, Brandy had, in a post on Instagram, thanked Tiwa Savage for letting her feature on the song. The US singer had also urged her fans to watch the music video. Taking to the comment section of Brandy’s post, multiple award-winning rap star, Nicki Minaj revealed that ‘Somebody’s Son’ had been on repeat for weeks on her playlist.

