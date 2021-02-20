Arts & Entertainments

Nicki Minaj’s father’s murder suspect surrenders to police

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo Comment(0)

The hit-and-run driver who allegedly killed Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj has turned himself in to the police. The 70-year-old man, Charles Polevich, turned himself in on Wednesday, February 18, 2021. According to court documents obtained by PageSix, Polevich allegedly got out of his car, stood over the injured man and asked if he was okay before fleeing. The report says he fled the scene of the accident without calling the emergency number, 911. Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commanding officer of the homicide squad, described the incident in greater detail during a press conference, Thursday. “He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased and got into the car and made the conscious decision to leave. Instead of dialing 911 or calling an ambulance, he went home and secreted his vehicle,” Fitzpatrick said. Polevich was arraigned in Nassau County District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an incident causing death and tampering with physical evidence. It would be recalled that the news of the rapper’s father’s death broke last Sunday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘Just 81 days in detention, my girlfriend now has a new boyfriend’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Twitter user, Shola has taken to the microblogging platform to reveal how his girlfriend dumped him after he was detained for 81 days. “Just 81 days in detention and my girlfriend already has a new boyfriend. Females are so impatient”, Shola wrote. The twitter user who is prominent on the platform particularly after being […]
Arts & Entertainments

HiFL Masterclass Series: Stakeholders seek devt for youth empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Increased focus on grassroots sports development as a tool to drive youth engagement across the country and beyond was chief among the issues discussed during the recently concluded Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series. The Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) Masterclass Series, a month-long knowledge-sharing webinar tagged “HiFL Masterclass with Stanbic IBTC,” saw attendees […]
Arts & Entertainments

Woman dies during baptism after being grabbed by ‘mermaids’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A 26-year-old woman identified as Rutendo Nhemachena, has reportedly died while undergoing baptism at Manyame river in Zimbabwe. Nhemachena is believed to have been possessed by a mermaid spirit before becoming violent and jumping into the river where the leading prophet, Isaac Manyemba was cleansing men and women with his aide only identified as Mai […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica