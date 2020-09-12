NICO DG tasks military on indigenous languages

The newly appointed Director General of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Dr. Ado Mohammed Yahuza, has harped on the use of Nigeria indigenous languages as a strategic tool to sustain and cultivate national integration and peaceful co – existence in the face of lingering security challenges and threat to the nation’s cohesion.

To this end, Yahuza has mapped out the various arm of the security agencies as the beginning point for his campaign. This is even as he visited the Nigerian Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, to begin his sensization exercise. He was received by the Commandant and Commissioner of Police College, Ikeja, Ajani Olasupo and his team of officers. He said the NICO leadership believes that the use of Nigerian indigenous languages will not only cement national unity but would help in the ease of intelligence gathering and fostering of cordial relationship between the people and security agencies. Yahuza said the time had come for serious practical application and use of Nigerian indigenous languages in everyday activities, hence the decision by NICO to target military barracks across the country as training grounds for the programme. The NICO DG said that programme was designed to address critical issues of language dislocation and its serious implications for culture and national development

