News

Nicola Sturgeon to resign as Scotland’s first minister

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Nicola Sturgeon is to resign as Scotland’s first minister after more than eight years in the role.

The Scottish National Party leader is expected to make the announcement at a hastily-arranged news conference in Edinburgh, reports the BBC.

It is not thought that her departure will be immediate, allowing time for a successor to be elected.

A source close to Ms Sturgeon – the longest-serving first minister – told the BBC that she had “had enough”.

Ms Sturgeon has been first minister since November 2014, when she took over from Alex Salmond following the independence referendum.

The first minister will hold her press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh at 11:00.

Ms Sturgeon has been a member of the Scottish Parliament since 1999, and became the deputy leader of the SNP in 2004.

She then took over from Salmond as leader and first minister after the defeat in the 2014 referendum.

Ms Sturgeon has led the SNP to a series of election victories at UK, Scottish and local level.

Last year the UK Supreme Court ruled that Holyrood did not have the power to stage another independence referendum – a move which has been blocked by the UK government

Ms Sturgeon had said she wanted the SNP to fight the next general election as a de facto referendum, but there has been some opposition to the plan within the SNP.

In addition, recent months have seen controversies over gender reforms, which have been blocked by the UK government.

Alison Thewliss, the SNP MP for Glasgow Central, said she was “absolutely gutted” at the news of Ms Sturgeon resignation.

She tweeted: “Nicola has been an incredible leader.”

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

TAMBUWAL CONFIDENT OF VICTORY IN THE PDP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARIES

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As battle for the People’s Democratic Party PDP’s flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election is gaining momentum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and presidential hopeful has expressed confident of his emergence as the party’s candidate for the presidential race in the forthcoming primaries. Tambuwal gave the assurance shortly after casting his vote at […]
News

Abuse of power: Kano PDP guber candidate petition NJC, others

Posted on Author Muhammad Bukar

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 General Election in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has petitioned the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and others over Governor Abdullahi Ganduje alleged abuse of power and breach of rules of law in a Sale of Government properties’ dispute before a Kano High Court. Yusuf accused […]
News

Pantami excited as Telecoms sector contributes 18.44% to GDP

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami has expressed excitement over the remarkable contribution of the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2 2022). The sector has contributed  18.44 per cent to the GDP in the second quarter of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica