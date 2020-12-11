NICON: BPE allays fears over FG’s stakes in assets

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has allayed fears on the fate of Federal Government’s stakes in Nicon insurance Plc and Nicon Luxury Hotels, whose assets were frozen by Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) over alleged N69 billion debt owed by the core investor.

The privatisation agency promised to liaise with AMCON to ensure Federal Government’s interest in both companies is protected. Responding to New Telegraph’s inquiry on the fate of government’s interest in the two firms, amid their seizures by AMCON, BPE, in a written response dated November 20, 2020 and signed by Head, Public Communications, Amina Tukur Othman, expressed confidence in securing AMCON’s cooperation.

“We wish to state that the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) being the custodian of the Federal Government of Nigeria’s interest in NICON Insurance will liaise with the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to ensure that FGN’s interest in the company (NICON Insurance) is protected. “Being a sister government agency, we are counting on AMCON to fully cooperate with the bureau on this,” BPE said.

The Federal Government, through BPE, owes 40 per cent equity stakes in Nicon Insurance Plc and Nicon Luxury Hotels, located in Abuja. The businesses were privatized in 2005 and 2006 respectively. The agency said it would work together with AMCON. AMCON last month took over assets of firms substantially controlled by the core investor following an order granted by Justice R.M. Aikawa of the Federal High Court in Lagos. All together, AMCON seized 12 properties including the building housing NICON Investment Limited at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, Abuja; NICON Hotels Limited building at Plot 557, Port-Harcourt Crescent, off Gimbiya Street, Abu-ja and the building of NICON Lekki Limited also at No. 5, Customs Street, Lagos.

The others are the building of Abuja International Hotels Limited located at No. 3, Hospital Road, Lagos; another property at Plot 242, Muhammadu Buhari Way, Abuja; the former Allied Bank Building on Mile 2, Oshodi Expressway, Apapa Road, Lagos; Energy House located on No. 94, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos; NICON Building at No. 40, Madeira Street, Maitama, Abuja; a residential apartment at Road 2, House A14, Victoria Garden City, Lagos; NICON Hotels Building at Plot 3, Road 3, Victoria Garden City, Lagos as well as the NICON Luxury Hotel’s Building, Garki I, FCT, Abuja. The order for the seizures was given in respect of a suit filed by AMCON in 2016, with file number No FHL/L/CL/776/2016.

The court had earlier ordered the seizure of some asset from Mr Ibrahim in 2016 over his debts to AMCON but he obtained a court injunction a month later discharging the interim order granted to AMCON. Director General of BPE, Mr. Alex Okoh, at a media parley in February this year, admitted for the first time 15 years after the sale of Nicon Insurance and Nicon Luxury that both enterprises failed in their performance as expected by the privatisation agency.

Like this: Like Loading...