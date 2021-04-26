Business

NICON Insurance faults report on Senate summons

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The management of NICON Insurance Limited has faulted a report on its invitation to the Senate over failure to remit pension fund to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD).

 

In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the insurance firm recalled the report, which stated that the Nigerian Senate had summoned the firm over “failure to remit N17.4 billion pension fund to the Pen  sion Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD)”.

 

“The management of NICON Insurance Limited wishes to state that we have not received any summons from the Senate Committee on Public Accounts and are, therefore, unaware of the existence of such summons as reported by the media.

 

“It is of great concern to management that NICON Insurance Limited has been subjected to the court of public opinion on a matter in which we have discharged our duty as a responsible corporate citizen.

 

“To set the records straight, NICON Insurance Limited transferred assets to PTAD under the leadership of Sharon Ikeazor in lieu of the legacy pension funds for over 50 agencies and parastatals of the Federal Government in June 2017.

 

“PTAD has all the title documents of the properties in its possession and has been collecting rent on them in the last four years. NICON is therefore not liable to PTAD for any pension funds.

“Management also notes that other issues reportedly raised by the Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme are before a court and are therefore sub-judice for discussion except before the court of law.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

FG to save N225bn yearly from vessel repairs

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

The Federal Government has taken steps to ensure that over N225 billion ($500million) spent on ship repairs in foreign shipyards annually is retained in Nigeria. To this end, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has put in place series of support to encourage vessel maintenance and dry docking in the country. Presently, New Telegraph gathered that […]
Business

Stiglitz seeks global plan to address Africa’s debt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel laureate, Professor Joseph E. Stiglitz, has called for a comprehensive global plan to help countries cope with mounting debt that has been compounded by COVID-19. Stiglitz, a recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2001, spoke on Friday at the virtual launch of the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) 2021 African Economic […]
Business

PwC: Unemployment rate to hit 30% amid Covid-19 crisis

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the effects of coronavirus (Covid- 19) pandemic, PricewaterhouseCoopers (Pwc) has predicted that Nigeria’s unemployment rate will increase to 30 per cent by Q4’20. The firm, which made the forecast in its “Nigeria Economic Alert” report obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, said the projection was based on how the coronavirus crisis will impact the country’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica