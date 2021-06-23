NIDCOM applauds multiple offshore laurels

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) recently played host to one of the many Nigerians making waves in sports abroad. INSIDE ABUJA was there.

Kamarudeen Usman (aka Nigerian Nightmare) is a talented kick boxer and mixed martial arts champion.

The thirty four year old Nigerian have been plying his trade overseas and is the reigning king in the Welterweight Division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Kamarudeen who hails from Aichi in Edo State, is a former freestyle wrestler and graduated folk style wrestler.

This Sports Ambassador and multi-decked fighter, was recently, at the headquarters of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) in Abuja. Kamarudeen, who have been away from Nigeria for over a decade, said he was happy to be home again, after such a long time. He said he chose to visit home in spite of the discouragement from some individuals.

The international sports celebrity, disclosed his intentions to set up an academy to train Nigerian youths on his kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

According to him, the project will help him to give something back to his country. He encouraged youths to work hard, while noting that no challenge is insurmountable if one believed in one’s capacity to triumph.

It was a sort of home coming for Kamarudeen as he was received by the Chairman/ CEO of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri -Erewa, fondly called Maama Diaspora because of her motherly roles in bringing together all Nigerians living overseas Dabiri-Erewa, said that the homecoming of the boxing icon brings a message of hope and signifies Nigeria’s unity in diversity.

She described him as a kind-hearted Champion, who wants to empower the youths of Nigeria, in a special field of sports. She called on other Nigerians in Diaspora to follow his footsteps by contributing to the growth and development of various sports in the country.

Dabiri- Erewa pledged that NIDCOM would always be ready to assist him towards implementing his vision for the development of kick boxing in Nigeria.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has also applauded another Nigerian, Israel Adesanya for retaining his Ul- timate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight belt after defeating Italian contender, Marvin Vettori, at the Gila River Arena in Arizona, United States.

Adesanya won via a unanimous decision – 50-45, 50-45, 50- 45 and the victory was the third title defence after losing to Jan Blachowicz in a bid to add the light heavyweight title to his laurels.

In a congratulatory letter, Dabiri-Erewa stated that Adesanya has by that feat, brought honour and glory not only to Nigeria but to all Africans.

The NIDCOM boss said that Nigerians are proud of Adesanya for beating his challenger, Marvin Vettori, to retain his UFC undisputed world middleweight champion in Kickboxing.

Dabiri-Erewa, said that Nigerians would remain proud of Adesanya’s performance as he had used his skills to bring honour and glory to the entire country.

She urged the youths, especially those in the Diaspora, to emulate Adesanya and be good ambassadors of the country. Adesanya is now the second African to win a UFC title after Kamarudeen Usman became the Welterweight Champion.

