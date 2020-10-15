News

NiDCOM chief demands justice for Nigerian burnt to death in Libya

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has demanded for justice for a Nigerian who was burnt to death on October 7 in Tripoli, Libya.
Dabiri-Erewa made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, after meeting with the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Ayad Attayary, in Abuja.
The NiDCOM Chief stressed: “all we want is justice to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book”.
Responding, the Libyan envoy gave assurances of an open and transparent Libyan legal system where justice is served on the three alleged killers.
The Libyan authorities have announced the arrest of three Libyans who are suspected to have killed the Nigerian migrant worker by setting him on fire.
The act has been condemned by the International Organisation for Migration, the United Nations and the Libyan Interior Ministry.
Also, the United Nations has also described the killing of the Nigerian man as another senseless crime against migrants in the country.
However, the full identity of the Nigerian man has not been made known as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers who are in custody is still on.
The Libyan Country Chief for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, Federico Soda, said that those responsible for the crime must be held accountable.
Early reports revealed that the thee Libyans on Tuesday stormed a factory where African migrants are working, held the victim, and poured petrol on him and set him on fire with no clear motive for the shocking crime.
According to the IOM, there are about half a million migrants in Libya, with some of them having worked in the oil-producing country before it descended into chaos and warfare.
The IOM and the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR), have both repeatedly said that Libya should not be classified as being safe for migrants.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Mali peace talks: Buhari should first stop killings, halt economic slide in Nigeria –IYM

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Enugu

Founder of Igbo Youth Movement (IYM), Evang. Elliot Ugochukwu Ukoh at the weekend expressed shock that despite the myriad of socio-economic, security and other existential challenges threatening the survival and existence of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari found time and energy to travel to Mali to discuss problems facing that country.   Ukoh expressed surprise that […]
News

Trump’s son, Barron, had coronavirus, says First Lady

Posted on Author Reporter

    US President Donald Trump’s 14-year-old son Barron contracted coronavirus but has since tested negative, First Lady Melania Trump revealed. Mrs Trump said her “fear came true” when Barron tested positive for Covid-19. But, she said, “luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms.” Both the president and first lady also tested […]
News

Oyetola flags off 206-hectare Int’l Trade Centre, Inland Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Osun State government yesterday inaugurated the construction phase of its proposed International Trade Centre and Inland Port, which is set to be the largest Free Trade Zone in South-West, when it becomes fully operational. Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the International Trade Centre and Inland Port, at Dagbolu, the site of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: