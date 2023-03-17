NiDCOM, PTAD collaborate on Diaspora pension verification

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) and the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) have said both institutions are ready to collaborate on pension verification process for Nigerians in Diaspora. In a statement issued by Mr Gabriel Odu, Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit, NiDCOM, in Abuja, PTAD requested for collaboration with the management of NiDCOM on the Diaspora pension verification process. The chairman of the commission, Mrs Abike Dabiri- Erewa, said NiDCOM was ready to spread the information to the Nigerian Diaspora community. Dabiri-Erewa commended PTAD for the initiative. “We will ensure to work with you and reach out to the Nigerian Diaspora to get them to key into this strategic initiative of the government,” she said. Earlier, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, PTAD, led a delegation of the agency’s management on a courtesy visit to NiDCOM. Ejikeme said PTAD was intentional about changing the irregularities associated with pensions through the use of technology. “With the introduction of computation software, we are now able to do automatic transmission of pensions. This has helped to eliminate ghost members and regulate the system,” said Ejikeme. The executive secretary said the irregularities also brought about the need for verification of all eligible Nigerians, which PTAD had been able to do across the six geo-political zones. She said the agency was aware there were some qualified Nigerians who had worked and retired before June 2007 but were now outside the shores of the country. “This category of pensioners can be verified through the Diaspora Pension Verification Process which requires them to get a certificate of aliveness from the Nigerian mission in their country of residence. “This verification process will enable them to get captured on the payroll system and get access to their entitled pension,” she explained. PTAD was established in August 2013 with the mandate to manage pensions under the old pension scheme (Defined Benefit Scheme). It is for pensioners who did not transit to the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which is currently in effect in Nigeria.
