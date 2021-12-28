News

NIDOE: Passport scarcity affecting 1.5m Nigerians in Italy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, Europe (NIDO-Europe), Italy chapter, yesterday said that about 1.5 million out of its 3 million registered members in Italy are affected by scarcity of Nigerian passports. Chairman of the chapter, Mr George Omo-Iduhon, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while reflecting on the activities of NIDOE in Europe and Italy. NAN reports that NIDOE is recognised as the official platform through which Nigerians in Diaspora can channel their development efforts in Nigeria.

NIDOE partners with the Nigerian community, professional organisations as well as public and private businesses in focused areas such as foreign direct investments (FDI) professional networking, stakeholders advocacy, medical missions, educational support and skill transfer to Nigeria. According to Omo- Iduhon, there are more Nigerians in Italy than in other European countries and the registered Nigerians according to NIDOE database are three million aside undocumented ones. “One of the major problems faced by Nigerians living in Italy is the shortage of Nigerian passports that can help facilitate their movements and work permit. “The Nigerian government should help address this nagging problem, because Italy serves as the gateway to other countries in Europe, especially for Nigerians.”

 

Our Reporters

