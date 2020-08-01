NIESV, M.I. Okoro mull partnership deal for real estate growth

The Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) is set to partner with the Executive Producer of the TV programme, National Real Estate Today and Principal Consultant of M.I. Okoro & Associates, Dr Meckson Okoro in a bid to promote real estate development which will also lead to job creation in the sector.

Upon paying a courtesy call on the new President of NIESV, Emma Okas Wike in Lagos, recently, Okoro expressed readiness of his company to make the partnership a rewarding one. The meeting was predicated on four major policy thrusts for real estate development in the country.

Intimating journalists on the development, Okoro said the partnership will “create a very strong bridge between the Federal Government of Nigeria, all state governments and Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, with a view to assisting the government at all levels on the best way to generate all the necessary funds to finance government activities and public-oriented projects in Nigeria without having to resort to borrowing or dependency on oil, revenue partcularly at this crucial period in the world that the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic has created serious dislocation in the world economy.”

Both parties agreed that the on-going National Advocacy and Publicity drive established by the immediate past regime of NIESV, in which Okoro functions as the Chairman, must continue to create positive impact within the Nigerian public. They noted that, within a very short time, the advocacy and publicity drive would stamp in the heart of the Nigerian public the identify of professional estate surveyors and valuers without the confusion of who estate surveyors and valuers are, as presently the case in Nigeria.

The meeting further x-rayed the viability of using the National Real Estate Today and NIESV Half-hour, two TV programmes sponsored by Okoro and NIESV respectively, to generate jobs for members of the professional body through active penetration in government, corporate organisations and multinational companies.

Both parties, however, agreed to collaborate effectively in using the advocacy and publicity machineries and platforms at their disposal to maximise and polish the image of NIESV and promote their membership.

The President of NIESV commended Dr Chief M l Okoro whom he said “has sacrificed a lot of his resources for the image of NIESV”, and promised to discuss with the Council of the institution in order to fashion out a way to support National Real Estate Today which is the brain child of Okoro.

In his response, Okoro noted that the incumbent President of NIESV was his assistant when he (Okoro) was the National Publicity Secretary of institution. The popular real estate professional recalled the peaceful working relationship with Wike, hinged on serving their institution better than they met it. He commended Wike for rising to become the President of NIESV, while promising to deploy his contacts and resources towards making him succeed in office.

