NIESV: Real estate has potential to drive economy

Expert seeks partnership between financial sector and professional bodies

Nigerian real estate sector has the potential to drive the economy on the path of rapid development, the President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr. Emmanuel Okas Wike, has said.

According to him, partnership between financial and real estate sectors will go a long way in helping the country chart a sustainable economic development.

Speaking at a forum in Abuja on ‘Facilitating a Sustainable Future:

The Role of Banking and Finance’, Wike stated that given the unpleasant state of the nation and the world as a result of the rampaging COVID-19, which has significantly laid prostrate the value of the country’s crude oil in the global market and brought to the fore the vulnerabilities of the national economy, it has become imperative that all hands must be on deck in the current circumstance to dissect the issues, bring to bear collective ingenuity, and innovation in mitigating the challenges.

For this purpose, Wike urged players in the financial sector to partner with the private sector, especially professional bodies like NIESV, to drive the economy on the path of sustainable development. He disclosed that the institution had commenced the process of formalising a partnership with the Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company (NMRC) on the valuation of residential properties for mortgage purposes.

This collaboration, he said was expected to promote valuation practice in Nigeria and create more opportunities for its members. Wike stated that with the economic challenge facing the country, it had become imperative for the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) to bring forth initiatives that will support estate surveyors and valuers for the promotion of rapid economic development.

He said that financial industry in Nigeria had been reported to have contributed fairly to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), poiting out that the sector has the capability of spearheading the drive for sustainable development in the future.

“The growth rate of 24 per cent for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 22.3 per cent in the last quarter of 2019, and a contraction of 9.21 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

The implication is that the sector does not only retain its position as one of the fastest-growing sub-sector in the nation’s economy but has the capability of spearheading the drive for sustainable development in the future,” he said.

According to the NIESV boss, the financial sector only needs to re-strategise, possibly by looking inwards in the direction of generating and making funds available for businesses, individuals, and corporate organisations for developmental purposes. Besides, he said the sector would also need to exercise monitoring and ensuring that funds are used appropriately because they are loans in the first place.

He expressed confidence in the Nigerian economy, saying that policymakers, stakeholders, scholars, economy watchers, and analysts and observers have postulated several measures for turning the current unfavourable tide around and to chart a new direction for the immediate and distant future.

“All these efforts are indicators that hope is not lost for our country, Nigeria and economy,” he said.

