Nig vs Guinea-Bissau: 21 Eagles train as Chukwueze, Iheanacho joins team

At least 21 players took part in the training session of the Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja yesterday ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea- Bissau, New Telegraph can report. More players joined the team before the training session that commenced by 5pm, according to the media officer of the team Babafemi Raji. Some of the players that arrived at their Super Eagles’ John Woods Hotel abode include Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze of Villareal. Nigeria and Guinea Bissau clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, and then make it a second date at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27th March, also starting from 5pm
Related Articles
Vemp ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour: Kafayat Omisore emerges champion
Nigeria’s number one Wheelchair Tennis female player, Kafayat Omisore yesterday emerged the winner of the ongoing Vemp ITF Wheelchair Tennis Tour held at the MKO tennis centre, Abuja Omisore defeated her Moroccan opponent Awane in two straight sets. She won the first set 7-5 and took the second set in the nervy encounter which ended […]
Liverpool desperate for FA Cup success – Klopp
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said his squad was not deep enough to challenge for multiple trophies earlier in his reign as they look to end a long FA Cup drought in Saturday’s final against Chelsea. The Merseyside club advanced to the FA Cup final for the first time under Klopp, who took over at Anfield […]
India 2022: Flamingos set to put one leg in World Cup
Nigeria’s U-17 girls are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday. Fourteen goals for and none against is the tally of […]
