Nig vs Guinea-Bissau: 21 Eagles train as Chukwueze, Iheanacho joins team

At least 21 players took part in the training session of the Super Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja yesterday ahead of their African Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea- Bissau, New Telegraph can report. More players joined the team before the training session that commenced by 5pm, according to the media officer of the team Babafemi Raji. Some of the players that arrived at their Super Eagles’ John Woods Hotel abode include Leicester City Kelechi Iheanacho and Samuel Chukwueze of Villareal. Nigeria and Guinea Bissau clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja from 5pm on Friday, 24th March, and then make it a second date at the Estadio 24 de Setembro in Bissau on Monday, 27th March, also starting from 5pm

