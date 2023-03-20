Nig vs Guinea Bissau: Simon, Ndidi, Iheanacho storm Eagles’ camp

Musa, others expected today

Nantes FC of France striker Moses Simon is the early bird at the Super Eagles’ John Woods Hotel camp ahead of the two-legged 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Guinea Bissau. Simon, who plays for FC Nantes of France, was spotted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja Saturday night but has since moved to the Eagles camp. Also in the country on Sunday were Hoffenheim of Germany defender Kevin Akpoguma, Leicester City of England duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho. Similarly, Coach Jose Peseiro and his three assistants arrived in Abuja on Sunday morning. Most of the players including Captain AhmedMusaareexpectedinthecountrytoday. With six maximum points from their previous two matches, victory in the topof- the-table clashes will see the three-time champions soar to 12 points and most probably in an unassailable position. Sierra Leone could earn six points in their clashes with Sao Tome and Principe, but that still keeps them on seven points, and the Super Eagles still have a home game against bottom-of-the-table Sao Tome and Principe on the final matchday of the campaign.

