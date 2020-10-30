Nig vs Sierra Leone: Iheanacho, Akpeyi, Etebo back as Rohr names 24 for AFCON qualifiers

Uzoho, Ezenwa, others on standby

NFF confirms Benin City for tie

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has recalled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, Kaiser Chiefs goal keeper Daniel Akpeyi and midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo to his 24-man team for the 2022 African Cup of Nations Cup qualifying matches against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

Osimhen was not in the squad that prosecuted the friendly matches against Algeria and Tun i s i a penultimate week after the Corona Virus scare that hits his Italian side but the forward is likely going to lead the line in the back-to-back AFCON encounters. Also making his return to the team is Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo who missed the two matches due to injury and Club Brugge’s Emmanuel Dennis who hasn’t be part of the team for a while. Captain Ahmed Musa, defender William Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun and Chidozie Awaziem, midfielder Alex Iwobi and forwards Moses Simon, Samuel Chukwueze and Chidera Ejuke are also called.

Switzerland –based goalkeeper Sebastian Osigwe will hope to earn his first cap for Nigeria, while defenders Kevin Akpoguma and Zaidu Sanusi, who impressed in the friendlies in Austria, have been handed opportunities to add to their caps.

There are seven players on standby, including defender Abdullahi Shehu, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, midfielders Ramon Azeez and Samson Tijani, and forward Paul Onuachu. Meanwhile the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed the home leg of the AFCON qualifiers would take place in Benin City, Edo State.

“The Super Eagles take on the Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City on Friday, 13th November before flying to Freetown for the return game on Tuesday, 17th November at the Siaka Stevens Stadium,” a press statement signed by the NFF’s Media Director Demola Olajire read. “Players are expected to report at the Protea Hotel Emotan in Benin City on Monday, 9th November.” Victory in both encounters will all but guarantee Nigeria a slot at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals holding in Cameroon.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Sebastian Osigwe (FC Lugano, Switzerland); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Defenders: Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Boavista, Portugal); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Fulham FC, England); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo (Galatasaray, Turkey); Tyronne Ebuehi (FC Twente, Netherlands); Frank Onyeka (FC Midtjylland, Denmark); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland) Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Unattached); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge, Belgium); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia). Standby: Francis Uzoho (APOEL Nicosia, Cyprus); Samson Tijani (TSV Hartberg, Austria); Abdullahi Shehu (Omonia Nicosia, Cyprus); Ramon Azeez (Granada CF, Spain); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium)

