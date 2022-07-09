News

Niger 2023: Christians will not vote for parties with same faith ticket- CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State Chapter, has reiterated its stance on voting massively against any political party that fields same faith ticket for governorship in the forthcoming general elections. In an emergency meeting with state executive members, local government coordinators, bloc and other leaders held at the state secretariat in Minna, and presided over by the CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, the Christian leaders unanimously agreed to vote massively for only parties that field Chris tian candidates as either governorship or deputy positions.

While reiterating that Christians in the state could no longer be sidelined from governance of the state, Yohanna said the body of Christ will also support Christian candidates who are vying for other elective positions. In a statement by his Media Aide, Daniel Atori, he disclosed that; “we have resolved to allow equity, justice and fairness to play out. We are aware that there have been so many arguments as to the population of Christians in the state; Well, democracy is said to be a game of numbers, it is still very well a matter few months from now.

 

