Niger APC inaugurates gov campaign council

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the March 11 Niger State governorship poll Umar Bago has inaugurated 22 directorates of his campaign council. Inaugurating the directorates at the APC Presidential Campaign office in Minna, he urged them not to betray the trust reposed in them. Represented by his running mate Yakubu Garba, Bago urged party members to be patient, share ideas and use their experiences to win the election. He said: “We need to hit the ground running, try to do everything legally possible to achieve results because we have limited time.” He added that there are two directorates will be added. The Director-General of the council Isah Rijau assured Bago they would do their best to ensure victory for the APC in the state. The Director of Media and Publicity Jonathan Vatsa said the goal is to win the election.

