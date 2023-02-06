News

Niger APC inaugurates gov campaign council

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the March 11 Niger State governorship poll Umar Bago has inaugurated 22 directorates of his campaign council. Inaugurating the directorates at the APC Presidential Campaign office in Minna, he urged them not to betray the trust reposed in them. Represented by his running mate Yakubu Garba, Bago urged party members to be patient, share ideas and use their experiences to win the election. He said: “We need to hit the ground running, try to do everything legally possible to achieve results because we have limited time.” He added that there are two directorates will be added. The Director-General of the council Isah Rijau assured Bago they would do their best to ensure victory for the APC in the state. The Director of Media and Publicity Jonathan Vatsa said the goal is to win the election.

 

Our Reporters

News

Matawalle pardons 9 prisoners awaiting death sentence, others

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle has pardoned 46 prisoners, nine of whom had been sentenced to death by hanging, and five others that were serving life imprisonment in a Medium Correctional Centre, Gusau. Speaking to journalists, Chairman of the House Committee on Prerogative of Mercy, who is the state Attorney General and Commissioner for […]
News

Nigeria at very critical stage, Osinbajo cries out

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday cried out that Nigeria is at a very critical stage, urging Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government to ensure the successful implementation of reforms under the 7th National Action Plan (NAP 7.0) of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC). Osinbajo spoke at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he […]
News Top Stories

Editors reaffirm commitment to defence of democracy, press freedom

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has rounded off its Town Hall Meeting/Capacity Building Conference in six geo-political zones, during the week – with the last one in Port Harcourt, the South-South zone, resolving not to buckle under any circumstances in its historic duty in defending and promoting the cause of democracy and press freedom […]

