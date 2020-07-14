News

Niger Assembly summons commissioners, others over COVID-19 response

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Niger State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 has directed that the chairman and all members of the state Task force Committee on COVID- 19 should appear before it on July 16.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ad-hoc committee gave the order following the absence of some key members of the task force at a scheduled interactive meeting with the lawmakers. Chairman of the Task force, Alhaji Ahmed Matane and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had led some members of the task force to the meeting to update the committee on its activities and expenditures.

 

However, Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, Alhaji Malik Bosso, expressed displeasure at the absence of majority of the members of the task force earlier invited to brief the committee. He noted that out of the 35-member committee, only 11 members were present for the interface.

 

According to him, out of the 11 commissioners that were members of the state committee, only four were present during the interface.

 

“We were assigned to interface with the taskforce committee on COVID-19; therefore, we must take the assignment seriously to get adequate information. Therefore, we can not proceed until they are complete,” he said.

 

Bosso said the commissioners of health, education, transport and agriculture, were key members of the committee, adding that the interface could not proceed without their presence.

 

Also, Alhaji Bashir Lokogoma, (Wushishi Constituency), moved for the adjournment of the meeting, which was seconded by Jibrin Baba (Lavun Constituency).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PTF warns doctors against neglect of patients with other ailments

Posted on Author   Lawrence Olaoye

    S ecretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19, Boss Mustapha, has pleaded with health workers not to neglect patients with other ailments in the country.   Mustapha warned that doing so could reverse gains already made in the fight against coronavirus.     […]
News

Army burst herdsmen militia camp in Benue, kill two, recover weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Troops of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), covering Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states in the early hours of Thursday trailed a group of heavily armed herdsmen to their camp close to the boundary between Benue and Nasarawa states killing two of them. The soldiers also recovered two AK-47 riffles with 25 rounds of 7.62 special […]
News

Rehabilitate our failed roads, Awka residents beg Obiano

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some residents of Awka have called on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, to urgently rehabilitate the failed portions of some roads in Awka, the state capital, to avoid further deterioration of the roads. Mr Obiora Chukwudi made the call during a media briefing yesterday in Awka on behalf of the worried residents. Chukwudi listed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: