Niger Assembly summons commissioners, others over COVID-19 response

Niger State House of Assembly Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19 has directed that the chairman and all members of the state Task force Committee on COVID- 19 should appear before it on July 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ad-hoc committee gave the order following the absence of some key members of the task force at a scheduled interactive meeting with the lawmakers. Chairman of the Task force, Alhaji Ahmed Matane and Secretary to the State Government (SSG) had led some members of the task force to the meeting to update the committee on its activities and expenditures.

However, Chairman of the House Ad-hoc Committee on COVID-19, Alhaji Malik Bosso, expressed displeasure at the absence of majority of the members of the task force earlier invited to brief the committee. He noted that out of the 35-member committee, only 11 members were present for the interface.

According to him, out of the 11 commissioners that were members of the state committee, only four were present during the interface.

“We were assigned to interface with the taskforce committee on COVID-19; therefore, we must take the assignment seriously to get adequate information. Therefore, we can not proceed until they are complete,” he said.

Bosso said the commissioners of health, education, transport and agriculture, were key members of the committee, adding that the interface could not proceed without their presence.

Also, Alhaji Bashir Lokogoma, (Wushishi Constituency), moved for the adjournment of the meeting, which was seconded by Jibrin Baba (Lavun Constituency).

