Niger: Bandits burn 10 villagers alive, slaughter many, abduct 7 women

…as B’Haram takes over Shiroro LGA

…begins recruitment, demands Islamic only schools

Armed Bandits have carried out a massacre burning ten persons alive, slaughtering several others and abducting seven women in Kachiwe community of Sarkin Pawa ward in Munya local government area of Niger state. It was learnt that the entire community were wiped out as the bandits took their time to set all the houses and barns ablaze before leaving with the women they abducted. Confirming the attack, the Secretary of Munya local government area, James Isaac Jagaba said that it occurred on Thursday at about 2am.

He said the bandits invaded the community with motorcycles and cars adding that when he visited the community the next day after the Council was notified of the attack, there were still car tracks Jagaba who spoke on behalf of the Munya local government council appealed to the federal and state governments to address the issue of mobile network seizure in Munya local government area adding that it would help to curtail future attacks. According to him “the bandits set all the houses ablaze, burnt 10 people alive, abducted 10 women and slaughtered the others.

While leaving after carrying out their wicked act, they met two people on the way whose vehicle broke down and they (Bandits) stopped and killed those two people, burnt their vehicle. In the process, three of the abducted women escaped and the bandits went with the remaining seven women. “The whole community was wiped out by the bandits, nobody survived. We got to know about how they carried out the activities from the women who escaped and are still in shock.” He further disclosed that the bandits moved to Shaape village under the Sarki Pawa ward and slaughtered nine people while others in the community took to their heels adding that they also killed seven people in Gogope ward. It was learnt that the bandits were able to carry out their activities unabated due to the seizure of mobile networks in the affected communities.

“We were told that all efforts to reach the security personnel proved abortive because, for some days, there has been the seizure of mobile network in Munya local government. The people could not reach out to the security neither could they reach out to the council. At the Council, we got the message very late and efforts to get the security was not possible”, he said. Jagaba further disclosed that the women are currently in a state of shock and have been showing signs of being traumatized, “the three people who survived are currently in shock and suffering from trauma. They need to be helped medically and otherwise because all they have been burnt down by the bandits.”

