Niger: Bandits free district head's wives

…collect N5m, 100 Android phones, five bikes

 

 

Bandits have released wives of the District Head of Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, Madakin Zungeru, Mallam Mustapha Madaki. Madaki’s two wives were freed after the bandits reportedly collected N5 million ransom.

 

About a week ago, the bandits, numbering about 20, invaded Zungeru about 1.30am, headed straight to the residence of the district head, took him and his two wives away.

 

The gunmen, who rode into Zungeru in a convoy of 10 motorcycles, parked their motorcycles about 500 metres away and walked into the town. They headed for Madaki’s house unchallenged.

 

“After several days of negotiations with the group, the community was able to raise N5 million out of the N10 mil lion initially demanded by the bandits.

 

“The bandits initially demanded that we pay them N10 million and to buy them 100 Android phones and five Bajaj motorcycles to be taken to a designated spot around Madaka area in Rafi Local Government Area of the State.

 

But we were not able to get the demanded amount,” a source in the Wushishi Local Government Area said.

 

According to the source, the community bought 100 Android phones and five motorcycles which were handed over to the bandits along with N5 million. The source told our correspondent that the two wives had been taken to a medical facility in Abuja. At press time, it could not be ascertained if the district head had been released.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Adamu Usman, had earlier said the security issue in the state was very challenging. Usman spoke when Governor Abubakar Sani Bello launched the Niger State Special Vigilante Corps (NSSPVC). The commissioner, however, said the command was doing everything it could to ensure the safe release of those abducted.

