Niger: Bandits have captured 100 communities in Shiroro –Villagers

Aggrieved villagers from the eight wards in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State yesterday said bandits had taken over their local government and sacked over 100 communities.

Addressing journalists on the predicament of the people at the Correspondents Chapel Office, Minna, the President of Lakpma Youths Assembly, Jibrin Allawa, said “the bandits now made Allawa Games Reserve as their hideout because the government has ceded our land to them”.

Allawa said the Lakpma axis had suffered persistent banditry, which had culminated in loss of over 120 lives, rape of women, cattle rustling, destruction and capturing of over 100 communities.

He said: “Without prejudice to the above, the government appears incapacitated or unwilling to do the needful, as recent events suggest the government has ceded Allawa, Bassa and indeed the entire Lakpma axis to bandits and terrorists.

“We shall mobilise our dis placed and hopeless kinsmen to occupy and take shelter in government facilities within Minna, if our plight is not addressed in earnest. Until our plight is addressed, we would boycott all civic responsibilities to the state.

“Lakpma axis is now bandits and terrorists safe haven. For the purpose of clarity, banditry around that axis began in 2015 in Allawa. This has festered and consumed the entire political axis with no succour in sight.

“The consequences have been desertion of ancestral homes, destruction of economic activities, hunger, diseases and other humanitarian crises.

Our people have become destitute with hopelessness staring us in the face.

“It is incomprehensible that criminals have become landlords in a sovereign state with Armed Forces. Terrorists and bandits control our territory and decide what goes or stays; it is that pathetic.” Allawa blamed the government’s attitude in handling the situation.

He added: “The lackadaisical disposition of our political elite, the elected and appointed representatives, particularly from Shiroro Local Government extraction, has been complacent by virtue of their indifference.” The president blamed the withdrawal of the Joint Security Task Force for the effrontery of the bandits who invade Allawa and Gyaramiya on a daily basis and ransack the entire community.

He said: “They have been on a looting spree as each day passes, to the extent of bragging they are in charge of Allawa. “Our communities are now porous and vulnerable. Bandits dictate the norm and call the shot.

Our people are stranded and hopeless, as the looming humanitarian crisis will be devastating, considering the number of people scampering for safer grounds.”

In their prayers, the people called on the appropriate authorities to rescind the decision to withdraw the Joint Security Task Force from Allawa and Bassa and urgently mobilise resources and personnel back to Allawa and Bassa.

