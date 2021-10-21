Niger: Bandits kidnap 32 passengers

No fewer than 32 passengers have been abducted by armed bandits in a fresh attack in Niger State. It was reliably gathered that one of the vehicles involved is an 18 seater bus belonging to the Kebbi Transport Mass Transit Authority, while two others belong to Sharon Commercial Space buses. The Kebbi bus was said to be coming from Kebbi State with full load of passengers, while the two Sharon Space buses with full load of passengers were also said to be heading for Minna, the state capital from Kontagora area. The incident occurred around 2pm yesterday in Gari Gabas village which is eleven kilometers to the ancient town of Zungeru in Wushishi Local Government Area of the state. A source from the area who confirmed the development but pleaded anonymity said the victims were led to Kundu forest which is less than three kilometers to Gari Gabas where the kidnapping took place.

“Besides the passengers kidnapped, the bandits were said to have already rustled cows from the neayby villages. “They led the kidnapped passengers and the rustled cows into the forest in Kundu village,” the source said. On February 14, no fewer than 30 passengers were also kidnapped along the same axis precisely in Kundu village on their way from a wedding in Rijau, headquarters of Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane when contacted for confirmation said he was just out of State Executive meeting and was not aware, but promised to call back. The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun when contacted said he would get back to our Correspondent, but did not get back as at the time of filing this report

