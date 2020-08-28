Niger bans articulated vehicles from plying state roads

The Niger State government yesterday said it will no longer allow trailers, trucks and other articulated vehicles to ply roads in the state, following the damages caused by their weight. The government expressed worry over the slow pace of work on the 82 kilometre Minna-Bida highway project being obstructed by the activities of heavy duty vehicles.

The decision of the government to stop these categories of vehicles was sequel to complaints from the contractor handling the reconstruction of the Minna-Bida road, Dantata and Sowoe, over the attitude of drivers of such vehicles and the volume of traffic that continued to pose a challenge to the work.

The restriction order was given after an assessment tour of work on the road by the state Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Committee, headed by the Chief of Staff to the Government House, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe. The contract for the reconstruction of the 82 kilometres Minna-Bida road was awarded to Dantata and Sowoe in February at the cost of N23.4 billion with a completion period of 18 months. However, six months after, only about five per cent of the work had been achieved, and the contractor attributed the slow pace of work to the volume of vehicular traffic on the road, especially the activities of articulated vehicles and their disobedience to instructions.

Earlier, the company’s Project Manager, Ibrahim Fahir, told the infrastructure committee that apart from the heavy rain around this period, the activities of the trailers, trucks and other articulated vehicles were largely responsible for the slow pace of work on the road.

