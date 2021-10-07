Niger: Bello confirms Barau Emir of Kontagora

Metro & Crime

Daniel Atori, Minna

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of the Kontagora Emirate.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Ministry for Local Government, Community Development & Chieftaincy Affairs, Emmanuel Umar, the selection was done by the Kingmakers of the Kontagora Emirate in line with the Customary Laws and Practice of the Kontagora Emirate.

The selection of the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora was held on Sunday September 19, 2021 in Kontagora.

However, some aggrieved contestants to the stool petitioned the governor alleging some irregularities in the selection process.

In response to the petition, the governor acting on section 3(2) and 7 of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) held meetings with the Kingmakers and also consulted the State Council of Chiefs.

According to Umar: “The Kingmakers during their interaction with the governor affirmed that the selection followed the Customary Law of Kontagora Emirate and their decision was based on their own conviction without any undue influence.

“Therefore, in line with the powers vested in the governor under section 3 subsection (1) of the Chiefs (Appointment and Deposition) Law Chapter 19, Law of Niger State 1989 (as revised) and all other powers enabling him in that behalf has accepted the selection of and appointed Mohammed Barau Kontagora as the 7th Emir (Sarkin Sudan) of Kontagora Emirate.”

