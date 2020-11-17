Niger: Bello rushes to Assembly to resolve pressing matters

Barely 24 hours after recovering from COVID-19, the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello on Tuesday rushed to the State Assembly in order to resolve some ongoing crucial matters that the lawmakers were not comfortable with.

The Governor was last week represented by his Deputy, Ahmed Mohammed Ketso to present the 2021 budget after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bello, who spent over one hour with the lawmakers in a closed door meeting, drove himself along side with two of his friends in a Lexus car with the registration number KNT 700 KX into the Assembly complex around 3pm and left after 4pm.

Speaking with journalists afterwards, Governor Sani Bello said he was in the House of Assembly to appreciate the lawmakers who showed concern and love during his days of isolation.

He added that: “I used the opportunity to appeal to them for a quick passage of the 2021 budget and also how we can enhance development of the state.

“Two weeks in isolation have taught me lessons, coronavirus is real, we need to be careful and I advise citizens to adhere strictly to all COVID-19 safety protocols.”

He further disclosed that, the two weeks spent in isolation was used for reflection on the plans for 2021 and to seek for forgiveness from God.

