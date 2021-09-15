Niger boosts family planning with 527 centres

The Niger State government yesterday it has increased its family planning centres from 222 to 527 to address maternal mortality. Executive Director of the Niger State Primary Health Development Agency (NSPHCDA), Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, said this yesterday at a three-day advanced family planning workshop organized by the Pathfinder International in Minna. Dangana stated that the demand for health services had increased especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, hence the need to increase the centres. According to him, the elite are the highest number of people seeking the services. He said the state government found it necessary to enlighten the illiterates about the advantages of family planning. Dangana further revealed that there was no dedicated family planning funds or budget but embedded in the Ministry of Health healthcare activities as well as its annual budget plan and support from partnerships like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

