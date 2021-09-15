News

Niger boosts family planning with 527 centres

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Comment(0)

The Niger State government yesterday it has increased its family planning centres from 222 to 527 to address maternal mortality. Executive Director of the Niger State Primary Health Development Agency (NSPHCDA), Dr. Ibrahim Ahmed Dangana, said this yesterday at a three-day advanced family planning workshop organized by the Pathfinder International in Minna. Dangana stated that the demand for health services had increased especially during the COVID-19 lockdown, hence the need to increase the centres. According to him, the elite are the highest number of people seeking the services. He said the state government found it necessary to enlighten the illiterates about the advantages of family planning. Dangana further revealed that there was no dedicated family planning funds or budget but embedded in the Ministry of Health healthcare activities as well as its annual budget plan and support from partnerships like the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APC crisis: Amaechi’s loyalists threaten to burn down Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt

  S ome members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday threatened to burn down Rivers State if Governor Nyesom Wike and Senator Magnus Abe take any action that would lead to the suspension of Amaechi from the ruling party.   In a viral video, the spokesman […]
News

Finally, FG exempts ASUU from IPPIS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

…to pay N65bn as revitalisation funds, allowances After eight months of heated negotiations, the Federal Government has agreed for salaries of lecturers be paid on an older platform which was different from the controversial Integrated Payroll Personnel information System (IPPIS), repeatedly rejected by the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The salaries counting from February to […]
News

Sanwo-Olu unveils 550 buses for Oshodi-Abule Egba BRT corridor

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

After years of expectations, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday flagged off transport infrastructure of the Oshodi –Abule Egba Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system with the unveiling of 550 high and medium capacity buses to improve transportation system in the area.   The governor also launched and inaugurated upgraded e-ticketing system of the BRT […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica