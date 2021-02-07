Niger by election: Violence, ballot box snatching mar exercise

The Magama/Rijau House of Representatives bye election in Niger State on Saturday has been marred by violence as ballot box snatching, thuggery were the order of the day.

Reports have it that the epic centres of the violence are Ibeto in Magama local government Area and parts of Rijau local government areas where youths suspected to be supporters of both All Progressive Congress (APC) and People Democratic Party (PDP) are said to have clashed.

The Thugs practically invaded the polling stations in Ibeto town, snatching ballot boxes and other election materials.

Some men in vigilante and Police uniform were seen taking part in the ballot box snatching. It should be noted that three political parties ADC, PDP and APGA were slugging it out for the single House of Representatives seat.

The APC, whose thugs were said to be involved in the violence were not taking part in the election as the party has been disqualified by the court. It was learnt that the thugs went round the eight wards in Ibeto town, wielding sticks and cudgels, thereby scaring away eligible voters that have turned out to cast their ballots in the election.

