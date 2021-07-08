Niger: Catechist, two others held with N15.8m fake currency

Police in Niger State have arrested a catechist and two others for allegedly selling counterfeit currency worth N15.8 million. The suspects – 48-year-old Sabastine Dabu (the catechist), Emmanuel Akazuwa (42) and Umar Mohammed (50) – were arrested in a hotel in Kontagora while trying to get a buyer for the N15.8 million. They were paraded yesterday at the state Police Command Headquarters, Minna. One of them, Akazuwa, claimed to be a farmer.

He said: “I bought the fake currency from one Nifom at the rate of N150,000. My hope is to sell it and make gains from it so I can buy a commercial motorcycle. “I met with Catechist Sabastine at a Cathedral Congress in Makurdi, Benue State. He promised to assist me to sell the currency. The catechist called later and said that he had a buyer and that I should come to Niger State with the currency.

“This is my first time in this business. I wanted to sell it and use the money I realised to buy a motorcycle for commercial business. I knew it was fake and it was criminal. That was why I did not spend out of the money all the time it was with me. “The catchiest promised that he would get a buyer for me. I met him at Mokwa junction and from there we proceeded to Kontagora but we could not sell it before we were arrested.”

“It was because of suffering that I decided to connect Emmanuel with Umar who said he would get a buyer for us. The person was meant to buy each million for N150,000 and we would have made money if we succeeded but we didn’t. “As a catechist, it is temptation that made me get involved in this. Nobody is above temptation. I am a catechist in a Catholic church in Kebbi and I have not been involved in this before. I feel bad for being caught. I wonder what I will tell the congregation and my children. It was really a temptation.” Addressing journalists, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said the case was under investigation. According to him, the police are on the trail of the person who sold the counterfeit notes to Akazuwa. Abiodun added that the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

