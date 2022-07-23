Niger: Combined force kill dozens of terrorists, rescue 22 abducted victims

Daniel Atori, Minna

Men of the combined security force have rescued the over 20 villagers, including women and children, who were abducted by terrorists on Friday morning in Kuchi, in Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said the gallant team combated the terrorists who could not find escape route.

Umar, in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, said: “Upon a distress call that armed bandits/terrorists invaded Kuchi, a community in Munya LGA and kidnapped locals, Security Forces mobilized to the scene, engaged the terrorists and rescued all 22 victims after a fierce gun fight.”

It should be recalled that the terrorists in the early hours of Friday, invaded Kuchi Community and kidnapped men, women and infants.

Umar said: “Security forces mobilized for a manhunt and engaged the terrorists within the river line of Dangunu axis. During the encounter, the terrorists scampered into the overflowed river and forest belt, abandoning their victims and some of their items and equipment, which were recovered.”

He added that: “All the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families. However, one of the victims is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in a government medical facility.”

