News

Niger: Combined forces kill dozens of terrorists, rescue 22 abductees

Posted on Author Daniel Atori MINNA Comment(0)

Men of the combined security forces have rescued the over 20 villagers including women and children who were abducted by terrorists on Friday morning in Kuchi, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said the gallant team combated the terrorists who could not find escape route.

 

Umar in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday said “upon a distress call that armed bandits/ terrorists invaded Kuchi, a community in Munya LGA and kidnapped locals, Security Forces mobilized to the scene, engaged the terrorists and rescued all 22 victims after a fierce gun fight.

 

It should be recalled that the terrorists in the early hours of Friday, 22nd July, invaded Kuchi Community and kidnapped men, women and infants and were taken to their hideouts.

 

Umar said: “Security forces mobilized for a manhunt and engaged the terrorists within the river line of Dangunu axis. During the encounter, the terrorists scampered into the overflowed river and forest belt, abandoning their victims and some of their items and equipment, which were recovered”. He added: “All the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families. However, one of the victims is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in a government medical facility.

 

In a statement by the Coconvener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, Sani Yusuf Kokki, explained that the security men killed unspecified number of terrorists in a gun duel that ensued in the flooded area where the terrorists were trapped following a heavy downpour.

 

Accordingly, Kokki said “this is a confirmed, reliable and verifiable report at my disposal regarding last night terrorists invasion at Kuchi in Munya local government area. I want to tell you that all the victims who were abducted at gun point by marauding terrorists have been rescued unhurt by the combined team of Local Vigilantes and men of Hunters Council of Nigeria.

“Virtually all the heartless terrorists were overpowered, subdued and neutralized. They have been sent to God Almighty to account for their heinous crimes”.

 

While acknowledging the courage, commitment and dexterity of all the security forces towards the fight against terrorism/banditry and other forms of violent crimes in Niger State, the Commissioner directed that they should remain resolute in their determination to dislodge and root out bandits/ terrorist and their activities in Niger State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Igbo group to Buhari: Review latest police promotions

Posted on Author Reporter

…says elevation of only one officer from S’East unfair Our Reporter The Conference of Igbo Professionals Worldwide, has joined a cross section of groups and individuals across the country, to bemoan the recent promotion of senior officers by the Police Service Commission (PSC). Specifically, the Igbo professionals alleged unfair treatment against the South East geo-political […]
News

Imoke to Donald Duke: No regrets for ‘autocratic style of leadership

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has taken a swipe at his predecessor, Mr. Donald Duke, insisting that he had no regrets for his ‘autocratic style of leadership.’ The clarification was coming on the heels of Duke’s widely circulated ‘Statement of Return’ to PDP recently, where he insisted that the crisis […]
News Top Stories

One INEC official killed, two missing as gunmen storm voters registration centre in Imo

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Gunmen numbering more than eight yesterday stormed a centre for the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise in the Ihitte Uboma Council area of Imo State, dispersed the electorates, shot and killed an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This is also as two other INEC officials involved in the exercise were still missing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica