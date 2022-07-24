Niger: Combined forces kill dozens of terrorists, rescue 22 abductees

Men of the combined security forces have rescued the over 20 villagers including women and children who were abducted by terrorists on Friday morning in Kuchi, Munya Local Government Area of Niger State. Confirming the incident, Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Emmanuel Umar said the gallant team combated the terrorists who could not find escape route.

Umar in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday said “upon a distress call that armed bandits/ terrorists invaded Kuchi, a community in Munya LGA and kidnapped locals, Security Forces mobilized to the scene, engaged the terrorists and rescued all 22 victims after a fierce gun fight.

It should be recalled that the terrorists in the early hours of Friday, 22nd July, invaded Kuchi Community and kidnapped men, women and infants and were taken to their hideouts.

Umar said: “Security forces mobilized for a manhunt and engaged the terrorists within the river line of Dangunu axis. During the encounter, the terrorists scampered into the overflowed river and forest belt, abandoning their victims and some of their items and equipment, which were recovered”. He added: “All the victims have been debriefed and reunited with their families. However, one of the victims is currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds in a government medical facility.

In a statement by the Coconvener, Concerned Shiroro Youths Of Niger State, Sani Yusuf Kokki, explained that the security men killed unspecified number of terrorists in a gun duel that ensued in the flooded area where the terrorists were trapped following a heavy downpour.

Accordingly, Kokki said “this is a confirmed, reliable and verifiable report at my disposal regarding last night terrorists invasion at Kuchi in Munya local government area. I want to tell you that all the victims who were abducted at gun point by marauding terrorists have been rescued unhurt by the combined team of Local Vigilantes and men of Hunters Council of Nigeria.

“Virtually all the heartless terrorists were overpowered, subdued and neutralized. They have been sent to God Almighty to account for their heinous crimes”.

While acknowledging the courage, commitment and dexterity of all the security forces towards the fight against terrorism/banditry and other forms of violent crimes in Niger State, the Commissioner directed that they should remain resolute in their determination to dislodge and root out bandits/ terrorist and their activities in Niger State.

