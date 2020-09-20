Niger Commisoner: Over 80% staff of education ministry with forged certificates

Following investigations into the Niger State Civil Service, it has been revealed that over 80% of staff of the state’s Ministry of Education have been in the service for several years with forged certificates.

The startling revelations were unraveled during the ongoing screening of all categories of civil servants in the state.

Chairman of the screening Committee and state’s Commissioner for Works, Engineer Ibrahim Mohammed Panti, who made this known while answering questions from journalists in Minna, disclosed that five members of staff of the College of Education (COE) Minna have been arrested by the Police and had made useful statements while investigations continue.

Also, he said the principal actor of a syndicate behind printing of the fake certificates of the COE, Minna has been arrested by the Police Command.

According to Engr. Panti: “The suspected printer had admitted during interrogation that he had printed and sold out unspecified number of such fake certificates to many students which they have used and still using to secure employment within and outside the state.”

Like this: Like Loading...