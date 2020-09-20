News

Niger Commisoner: Over 80% staff of education ministry with forged certificates

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

Following investigations into the Niger State Civil Service, it has been revealed that over 80% of staff of the state’s Ministry of Education have been in the service for several years with forged certificates.

 

The startling revelations were unraveled during the ongoing screening of all categories of civil servants in the state.

 

Chairman of the screening Committee and state’s Commissioner for Works, Engineer Ibrahim Mohammed Panti, who made this known while answering questions from journalists in Minna, disclosed that five members of staff of the College of Education (COE) Minna have been arrested by the Police and had made useful statements while investigations continue.

 

Also, he said the principal actor of a syndicate behind printing of the fake certificates of the COE, Minna has been arrested by the Police Command.
According to Engr. Panti: “The suspected printer had admitted during interrogation that he had printed and sold out unspecified number of such fake certificates to many students which they have used and still using to secure employment within and outside the state.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Group to honour insulted Daily Trust journalist

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd, Gusau

A Zamfara State-based political group, Sha,’aya’u Sarkin-Fawa Foundation, has expressed its intention to give an award of ‘Resilient Journalist’ to Mr. Eyo Charles, the Media Trust Correspondent in Cross River State, who was insulted recently by Femi Fani-Kayode.   This was contained in a statement by the Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Sha’aya Sarkin-Fawa and […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 296 new cases, one death

Posted on Author Reporter

    Two hundred and ninety-six more cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded across the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this in a late-night tweet on Thursday, while giving an update on the pandemic. It noted that the cases were reported from 16 states of the federation and the Federal […]
News

Delay in payment of teachers: Deputy Governor absolves LGA chairs

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Given the delay in thepayment of salary of teachers in Bayelsa State, the Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudkakpor yesterday absolved the Local Government Council Chairmen from the delay. He, therefore, urged the Executive Secretary of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) and other relevant agencies to ensure timely release of the state government’s monthly allocations to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: