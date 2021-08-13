Niger Commissioner: ‘I would have resigned, if ransom paid for my release’

Niger State Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Sani has described his release as divine intervention, adding that: “I am proud that the state government did not pay the N500million ransom demanded by the bandits else I would have resigned.”

The Commissioner, while speaking with journalists on Friday after being received by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abdullahi Bawa Wuse and some members of the Executive Council in Minna, the state capital, said he was made to sleep in the rain for some days before his abductors decided to give him trampoline they used in sleeping to protect him from the elements.

While describing his abduction as dehumanizing, degrading and humiliating Idris said: “I was pushed to a limit I do not wish for anybody.”

Speaking further, he said: “I went through lots of trials in their hands, It is not an experience that I will pray for my greatest enemy.

“They picked me from my house after breaking all the doors. They took me to a no man’s land in the middle of nowhere. I was there exposed to the rains for 48 hours with neither food nor water given to me, with my hands and legs tied.

“They beat me up but instead of them breaking me, I started breaking them. They started giving me bread and water, they untied me and they began to show concern. They gave me the trampoline they used to cover themselves when they sleep and allowed me to use it to cover myself.”

Idris described his release as miraculous and a doing of God’s will: “Nobody paid any ransom, I was not rescued, I was released. It is just a miracle. I believe that it is a miracle, God touched their hearts to release me to reunite with my family.”

