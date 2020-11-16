Niger Corps members are COVID-19 free – NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Monday disclosed that none of the Batch B Stream 1 Corps members tested positive for COVID-19.

This is as the Niger State Coordinator, Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi during the opening ceremony of the Batch B Stream 1 orientation course, said that 620 corps members, camp officials and camp marketers were tested by the state’s NCDC team.

According to the Coordinator: “In keeping with the COVID-19 preventive guidelines, the state NCDC Team have carried out thorough COVID-19 screening for every individual resident on the camp which is inclusive of all camp officials, corps members and camp marketers. Fortunately, all tests have been confirmed COVID-19 negative.”

She explained that wash hand bowls, sanitizers and personnel with infra-red thermometers have been stationed at the main entrance gate and at strategic locations within the camp premises to ensure the maximum safety of the Corps members and the entire camp community.

She also reminded the governor of the need for the completion of the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, adding that this has become an issue of importance to the NYSC management as the building of additional hostels for the corps members is very important.

The Coordinator added that a total of 620 corps members, including 303 females and 317 males, have been registered so far.

In his address, the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said that the Corps members are coming at a very trying period when the nation is still battling with the possible resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.