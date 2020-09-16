Niger Correspondent Chapel gets new Exco

Metro & Crime

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council have elected new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years.

The keenly contested election had Yakubu Mustapha of the People’s Daily Newspaper, emerged the new Chairman and Abdul Isa as Vice Chairman of the chapel both unopposed.

In the peaceful and well-coordinated elections, Mr Daniel Atori of New Telegraph Newspapers defeated Emperor Simon of Channels Television to emerge Secretary of the chapel.

Other officials elected are Priscilla Dennis of Daily Post who emerged Financial Secretary after defeating Samson Ojagbane of African Independent Television (AIT) and Mathew Jwantu of Standard Newspaper emerged Treasurer unopposed.

In a brief inaugural speech, Mustapha, the new Chairman, thanked members for voting him and promised to be a “servant leader”.

He also promised to run an all-inclusive regime, adding that he would be a listening leader that would take the chapel to greater heights.

The State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Muhammmad Sani Idris, who was represented by his Technical Assistant, Comrade Iliya Garba, assured the new Exco of government’s unflinching support and cooperation.

Also, the Chairman of the NUJ, Niger State Council, Comrade Abdu Idris represented by the Council Secretary, Abu Nmodu charged the new Exco to always refer to the NUJ constitutions in their dealings.

