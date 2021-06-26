News

Niger Delta Avengers return, launch ‘Operation Humble’ to cripple economy, attack politicians

The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has announced its return to the Niger Delta Creeks with ‘Operation Humble’ designed to destroy targeted oil installations in the region.

The NDA in a statement it posted on its website at the weekend vowed to “humble” the economy into permanent recession.
The statement also said the operation would target political actors collaborating with the Nigerian Government to undermine the interest of the Niger Delta.
Incidentally, the Niger Delta stakeholders had earlier warned the Federal Government and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the consequences of reneging on their agreement to constitute a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) at the end of June.
There were feelers that following the expiration of the deadline without any practical steps to constitute the board, the NDA had decided to begin afresh violent onslaught against the oil facilities in the region.
The NDA recalled that it suspended its famous, operation red economy‚ which bled the Nigerian economy into a recession about four years ago not because it was lazy but for the love, it had for the people and out of respect for the voice of the elders of the Niger Delta region.
Though NDA made no mention of the NDDC, it hinged its decision on the underdevelopment of the region and the undermining of the collective interests of the people of the region.
The NDA after a meeting of its high command said it had lost confidence in all socio-cultural groups like the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), the elders and “the bunch of so-called ex-agitators frolicking with the government at our detriment”.
It said: “This operation shall be coded‚ Operation Humble aimed at bringing down targetted oil installations in the Niger Delta capable of humbling the economy into permanent recession. This mission is also targetted at political actors, who are collaborating with the Nigerian Government to undermine the interest of the Niger Delta people.
“There is no doubt that the Nigerian Government has continued to pay deaf ears to our demands and the rising challenges in the country because the pipelines that crisscrosses our lands her left untouched, allowing dollars to flow into the federal treasury on a daily basis for mismanagement.
“We shall spare no single oil installation within our range of strategic targets marked for destruction in the coming days and we bet the Nigerian Government will be humbled to return to the drawing board and chart an all-inclusive course by the time we are done with our action plan.
“Members of our strike teams across the Niger Delta are commanded to be on red alert awaiting precise strike plans as mapped by the high command of the NDA.
“The high command of the NDA has promoted and appointed one of our finest operatives, Field Commander Tu-ere aka Queen of the Creeks to the rank of Brigadier General. She is an experienced field agent who before now was the head of the counterintelligence unit of the NDA, using her connections with top government and security officials to deliver on her assignment.”
The statement added: “She was part of our elite Strike Teams that attacked and took down the Chevron Valve platform on the 4th of May, 2016; the Shell Forcados 48-inch Export line on the 3rd of June, 2016; and the Exxon Mobil Qua Iboe 48 Crude Oil Pipeline on the 11th of July, 2016.
“Brig. Gen. Tu-ere is the first female to ever attain this level and it is solely out of merit and is placed in charge by the High Command of the NDA to execute operation humble to the later.
“As a gender-friendly organisation, we are using this avenue to encourage other female operatives within the rank and file of the NDA to be inspired by the rising profile of the Queen of the Creeks and never to deter in delivering on our mission of liberating our people and God-given resources from the shackles of the oppressive Nigerian Government. We advise other female operatives to emulate her and be dedicated to our mission at all times.
“Conclusively, we wish to state unequivocally and in simple terms that we are back with operation Humble; with the aim of humbling the economy into permanent recession and political players from the Niger Delta extraction to political retirement. Our Strike Teams 01 – 09 and all other formations are to regroup and remain on red alert awaiting further commands.”

