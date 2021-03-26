News

Niger-Delta can’t be forced into any secession move – UNDEDSS

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS) has cautioned individuals and groups compelling the region to be part of the contemplated Biafra or Oduduwa nations to be circumspect. This is as it said only a Niger Delta group led by elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark could determine the way to go for such decision on behalf of the region. In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Tony Uranta, at the end of a nationwide virtual meeting of emancipation groups in the region, UNDEDSS also urged the National Assembly to step down the Water Resources Amendments Bill saying it is an attempt to steal the Niger Delta’s ancestral lands and waters.

UNDEDSS is the think-tank and voice of the Niger Delta people and is made up of a coalition of civil and political pressure groups in the region. The statement reads: “In pursuant of the Niger Delta’s position during last night’s raucous nationwide virtual meeting of emancipation groups and other relevant delegates, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy, UNDEDSS, hereby, declares that: No one individual or group can claim to be speaking for the six states that comprise the South-South Zone of Nigeria, and in any way or manner compel the region to be part of Biafra, or Oodua, or any other grouping outside of Nigeria. “Only PANDEF, led by Ambassador E. K. Clark, can call for an extraordinary meeting at which such a weighty decision can be taken, if at all.

We reiterate: “Going forward, any maps that deem to drag Niger Delta waters and lands into anything other than Nigeria, shall be deemed to be intentionally actioned against the Niger Delta until an Extraordinary Meeting of PANDEF declares otherwise. “When necessary, the Niger Delta will be free to decide if it wants to continue to be a part of Nigeria or not; and, the whole world will then know of its decision either way.

“The ongoing insidious attempt to steal the Niger Delta’s ancestral lands and waters, via the infernally conceived Water Resources Amendments Bill still in the National Assembly, must cease immediately or said action shall be perceived as an act of war by Nigerian politicians (including the so-far impotent Niger Delta politicians in the National Assembly) against Nigeria, especially the Niger Delta.

“The Niger Delta demands that the lottery of our peoples’ commonwealth ends forthwith, beginning with an immediate killing off of the latest Ministry of Petroleum’s obnoxiously proposed N700billion for a Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of PH Refinery. UNDEDSS knows that this is a bid to, corruptly loot Niger Delta monies, just as the past putative TAMs have been unmonitored conduits for unabated.”

Our Reporters

