Niger Delta, currently the most peaceful region, says Dikio

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), at the weekend, maintained that Niger Delta currently remains the most peaceful and most stable region in the country to do business. Speaking in Warri, the Delta State capital, after receiving an award for repositioning PAP at the Niger Delta Media Awards organised by the Gbaramatu Voice newspaper, Dikio called on all stakeholders to work on their mindsettoseeandsellNigerDelta. Represented by his special Adviser on Media Nneotaobase Egbe, Dikio said: “We call on all stakeholders to work on their mindset to see and sell a Niger Delta as the best place to live and do business in Nigeria. He said: “No one can tell your story like you do. Tell the story of the wealth of the Niger Delta beyond the oil. There is immense human and natural resources in the region; the region is not all about the oil.”
