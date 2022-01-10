News

Niger Delta, currently the most peaceful region, says Dikio

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe YENAGOA Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), at the weekend, maintained that Niger Delta currently remains the most peaceful and most stable region in the country to do business. Speaking in Warri, the Delta State capital, after receiving an award for repositioning PAP at the Niger Delta Media Awards organised by the Gbaramatu Voice newspaper, Dikio called on all stakeholders to work on their mindsettoseeandsellNigerDelta. Represented by his special Adviser on Media Nneotaobase Egbe, Dikio said: “We call on all stakeholders to work on their mindset to see and sell a Niger Delta as the best place to live and do business in Nigeria. He said: “No one can tell your story like you do. Tell the story of the wealth of the Niger Delta beyond the oil. There is immense human and natural resources in the region; the region is not all about the oil.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How herders killed our family members –Widows

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

At least, three widows, whose relatives were killed in last week’s massacre in Plateau State have recounted how their loved ones were killed in the dastardly attacks by herdsmen.   The widows, currently at Internally Displaced Persons’(IDPs) camps in the state, said that the attackers, upon invading their villages, not only burnt and destroyed their […]
News

Katsina govt okays N4.6bn for rehabilitation of hospitals, health centres

Posted on Author Ahmed Sani

The Katsina State Government yesterday said it had earmarked the sum of N4.6 billion for the total rehabilitation of eight General Hospitals and four health institutions across the state. The state’s Commissioner of Health, Mr. Nuhu Danja, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Katsina, said “The government had started the rehabilitation and renovation of […]
News

Amosun, Gani Adams, others pay condolence visits to Fawehinmi family

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and other prominent Nigerians, yesterday condoled with the family of the late Gani Fawehinmi, over the death of their son, Mohammed.   The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Senator Musiliu Obanikoro and Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Gani Adams, also visited the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica