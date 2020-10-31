News

Niger Delta group cautions against blackmailing Buhari, Amnesty Office

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Agitators for Good Governance has cautioned a group, the Coalition of APC Youth Leaders and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (CAPCYLBPAP) against blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Amnesty Office for selfish motives.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Moses Bebenimibo, said in a statement that the Niger Delta agitators,who embraced amnesty were not divided along party lines. He cautioned against using the platform of agitators to blackmail authorities with intent to score needless political goals and targeted pecuniary benefits.

He described the statement credited to the amorphous group as a brazen and unconscionable attempt to cause avoidable division in the rank of Niger Delta people involved in the agitation for fairness in resource allocation and good governance in the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Seize opportunities presented by COVID-19 to excel, Osinbajo tells Nigerian youths

Posted on Author  Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged the youths in the country to seize the opportunities presented by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to excel by changing human history and become problem solvers.   The Vice President gave this advise yesterday at the virtual valedictory service for graduating students of Edgewood College, Lagos.   According to a […]
News

JUST IN: 1 killed as Trump supporters, protesters clash in Portland  

Posted on Author Reporter

One person was shot and killed late Saturday in Portland, Oregon, as a large caravan of President Donald Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in the streets, police said. It wasn’t clear if the shooting was linked to fights that broke out as a caravan of about 600 vehicles was confronted by protesters […]
News

Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: