Niger Delta group cautions against blackmailing Buhari, Amnesty Office

The Niger Delta Agitators for Good Governance has cautioned a group, the Coalition of APC Youth Leaders and Beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (CAPCYLBPAP) against blackmailing President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the Amnesty Office for selfish motives.

The National Coordinator of the group, Chief Moses Bebenimibo, said in a statement that the Niger Delta agitators,who embraced amnesty were not divided along party lines. He cautioned against using the platform of agitators to blackmail authorities with intent to score needless political goals and targeted pecuniary benefits.

He described the statement credited to the amorphous group as a brazen and unconscionable attempt to cause avoidable division in the rank of Niger Delta people involved in the agitation for fairness in resource allocation and good governance in the country.

