Niger Delta group writes PMB over Presidential Amnesty Coordinator

A Niger Delta Group, Niger Delta Deliberators (NDD) has sent a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari advising him to appoint Chief Nengi James-Eriworio as the new Presidential Amnesty Coordinator.

The NDD, in the letter to Buhari and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and made available to newsmen on Monday in Yengoa, argued that the vacant position of the Coordinator of the Amnesty Programme should be occupied by Chief (Dr.) Nengi James-Eriworio.

In the letter, the President General and Secretary of the group, Barrister Okorodas Kenneth and Barrister Daubriyaibo Epebiyeri, declared that the recommendation of Chief James-Eriworio was as a result of the body’s widespread consultation with its members across the entire Niger Delta states and stakeholders in the region.

According to the group: “There is the need to quickly appoint a substantive Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Program to ensure a proper coordination of the Presidential Amnesty Program that will bring about the much desired peace and development in the Niger Delta in line with the law establishing the Presidential Amnesty programme.

“Chief Nengi James is a graduate of Public Administration, University of Port Harcourt, Nengi James has contributed to commentaries and articles on local and national issues of public interest. His areas of interest include environment, human capacity building, development and peace advocacy.”