Niger Delta: HOSCON, royal fathers, pledge security of oil facilities

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON), yesterday, pledged its commitment towards sensitising the people across the nine oil bearing states on the need to secure oil and gas installations in the Niger Delta region.

 

National Chairman, HOSCON, Prince Mike Emuh, who made the pledge at a meeting with the Traditional Rulers of Oil Mineral Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), lamented the increase in oil pipeline vandalism in recent years and vowed to reduce such incidents to their barest minimum.

 

Emuh said that with the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and the prospects of establishing the Host Communities Trust Fund Commission, the oil bearing communities would have a greater stake in the petroleum sector and must be prepared to safeguard oil and gas assets which are strategic to the national economy.

 

He stated that HOSCON and TROMPCON have agreed to work together as foot soldiers, coordinating the communities in promoting peace and development in the Niger Delta region. Chairman of TROMPCON, HRM, Major Gen. Felix Mujakperuo (rtd), the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, commended the leadership of HOSCON on its focus and pragmatism on issues affecting the oil bearing communities and charged the body not to relent in pursuing them to a logical end.

 

The meeting dwelt largely on the protection of oil and gas pipelines as well as the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) and what it portends for the region.

 

Other issues discussed were the modular refinery licensing and establishment, community leader-ship and conflict resolution programme through the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP) and the need to broaden the scholarship scheme of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund and make it more accessible to host communities.

 

 

