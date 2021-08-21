News

Niger Delta: HOSTCON chair sues for peace over PIA

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

National Chairman, Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas in Nigeria (HOSTCON), Prince Mike Emuh, yesterday, charged all stakeholders in the Niger Delta to exercise restraint in their reactions to the just enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and avoid actions capable of creating chaos in the oil rich region.

The appeal came on the heels of reported protests in parts of the Niger Delta, culminating in the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), declaring President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, persona non grata across the Niger Delta. Emuh who has been at the forefront of the struggle for the new legal framework governing the petroleum sector, said that rather than criticising the Federal Government, the people of the Niger Delta ought to be celebrating the fact that the PIA had finally become a reality. He recalled that that while the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been in the making for nearly two decades, the oil bearing communities had also endured all the hardship associated with oil production for over fifty years without anything to show for it.

Emuh said that with the inclusion of the Host Communities Trust Fund and the Host Communities Commission to manage the fund, the people of the Niger Delta have every cause to applaud members of the 9th National Assembly for passing the bill and the President for assenting to it. He said that though the allocation of three percent (3%) of production cost to host communities might appear meagre, it is a starting point and all stakeholders should accept it while working towards an upward review of the provision.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ondo guber: IGP orders deployment of 33,783 personnel

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Emmanuel Onani Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of 33,783 personnel for Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.   That was as the IGP assured Nigerians that personnel of the police and other security agencies, “shall maintain political neutrality’ and professionalism during Saturday’s election in Ondo State.   The […]
News

Plateau, other killings condemnable – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has condemned the attack on innocent travellers on a major highway in Plateau State and other numerous attacks in the country. Atiku in a statement Sunday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, however, acknowledged the efforts of security outfits but said skirmishes like this and the pain accompanying […]
News

Insecurity: Makinde invites Oyo CP over Wakili, OPC members’ arrest

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibada n

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 …as Gani Adams raises the alarm over killing of 4 in Oyo community   Followinguproarthathas trailed the arrest of the dreadedFulaniwarlord, Iskilu Wakili by some members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Igboora, Ayete area of Ibarapa zone of the state, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday invited thestateCommissionerof Police, Mrs. Ngozi […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica