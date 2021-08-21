Niger Delta: HOSTCON chair sues for peace over PIA

National Chairman, Host Communities Producing Oil and Gas in Nigeria (HOSTCON), Prince Mike Emuh, yesterday, charged all stakeholders in the Niger Delta to exercise restraint in their reactions to the just enacted Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and avoid actions capable of creating chaos in the oil rich region.

The appeal came on the heels of reported protests in parts of the Niger Delta, culminating in the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), declaring President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, persona non grata across the Niger Delta. Emuh who has been at the forefront of the struggle for the new legal framework governing the petroleum sector, said that rather than criticising the Federal Government, the people of the Niger Delta ought to be celebrating the fact that the PIA had finally become a reality. He recalled that that while the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has been in the making for nearly two decades, the oil bearing communities had also endured all the hardship associated with oil production for over fifty years without anything to show for it.

Emuh said that with the inclusion of the Host Communities Trust Fund and the Host Communities Commission to manage the fund, the people of the Niger Delta have every cause to applaud members of the 9th National Assembly for passing the bill and the President for assenting to it. He said that though the allocation of three percent (3%) of production cost to host communities might appear meagre, it is a starting point and all stakeholders should accept it while working towards an upward review of the provision.

