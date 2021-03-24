Niger Delta: NDDC seeks Belgium’s support in health, agriculture

Emmanuel Masha Port Harco urt The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has sought for the support of Belgium in the areas of health, agriculture, environment, youth empowerment and development of critical infrastructure in the Niger Delta region.

NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, who made the request when the Belgian Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr. Daniel Bertrand, paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt, noted that Belgium, as the headquarters of European Union, was in position to assist in the region’s development Akwa said: “We want collaboration in the areas of health, environment, training, agriculture and developing a new master plan…

Our people are predominantly fishermen andfarmersandagricultureis the strength of the region.

“Health is a major challenge in the Niger Delta region and Belgium has what it takes to assist us, considering the way it was able to successfully tackle the COVID- 19 pandemic.”

Akwa observed that Belgium can coordinate other multi-national companies doing business in the Niger Delta region to partner with the NDDC in boosting the re gion’s development.

He said physical infrastructural development, as well as boosting agriculture, aquaculture and training of the youth in various vocations, were prime issues that called for collaborative efforts.

The NDDC boss noted that part of the health challenges emanated from environmental degradation due to oil spill and gas flaring; stressing the need for assistance and co-operation of multinational companies operating in the Niger Delta region to stop gas flaring and check environmental degradation through collaborative efforts.

