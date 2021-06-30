News

Niger Delta not a conquered territory by anyone –UNDEDSS

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

…welcomes Tompolo back

The leading rights coalitions of civil society group and voice of the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has drawn attention to the second warning/ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), urging the federal government not to take the positions lightly.

This is as the grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta fully welcomes back High Chief Government Ekpekpumpolo, aka GOC, aka Tompolo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by UNDEDSS Secretary-General, Chief Tony .I. Uranta, the coalition said Niger Delta is not a conquered territory.

The statement read, “The Federal Government is advised not to take these positions lightly, or to depend on “jaded voices” to rescue Nigeria from the very imminent Niger Delta crisis, stating that it reiterating that the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory. Verbum sapienti.”

UNDEDSS also stated that the Niger Delta is not in support of the renewed disingenuous calls on leaders and people of the South East, South West and South South to end any perceived anti-FGN activities or tendencies within the zones.

It stated further that, “Our position will not change because no one has ever threatened to set the military against the North East, North West, or Middle Belt leaders and youths to ensure security within their zones.

“All Nigerians are Nigerians, and the sooner that the FGN begins to understand the peoples of Nigeria, the sooner we all exit the present surrealist state of the country.

“We support President Muhammadu Buhari who has reminded elected officials of the 36 states of Nigeria, their people voted them in to provide security and welfare.

“If the Governors want Nigerians to believe that Mr. President is being economical with the truth, let them, the generally apathetic Governors, state that he is wrong.

“Finally, this persistent issue of two sets of reality and laws in one country must end now; and if Mr. President is not challenged by our elected leaders in State Houses, State Assemblies, or the National Assembly, then we the people who putatively elected them all into office, will start making governance untenable for them, using every means available to us, the abused masses! Viva Nigeria, “the statement said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sal Rich delves into the importance of education in achieving success

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To be named the most innovative digital marketer of 2020 doesn’t happen without putting in some awe-inspiring work. More specifically, running two successful six figure companies and holding not one but three master’s degrees. The individual behind this phenomenal resume is Sal Rich, a driven entrepreneur who has made a splash in e-commerce and cryptocurrency. […]
News

To fit into APC, Ayade must drop his style of governance – Ochala

Posted on Author Clement James

Former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, John Ochala, has welcomed the state governor, Ben Ayade into the party but advised him to drop his style of administration. Ochala, who spoke to our correspondent while reacting to the defection of the governor said although any party would want to have […]
News

Northern govs to group: Don’t drag us into Pantami controversy

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Northern States Governor’s Forum (NSGF), has warned a shadow group to desist from a planned smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.   Chairman of the Forum in a Press Statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica