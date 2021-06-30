Niger Delta not a conquered territory by anyone –UNDEDSS

…welcomes Tompolo back

The leading rights coalitions of civil society group and voice of the Niger Delta region, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has drawn attention to the second warning/ultimatum of the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA), urging the federal government not to take the positions lightly.

This is as the grassroots coalition of the Niger Delta fully welcomes back High Chief Government Ekpekpumpolo, aka GOC, aka Tompolo.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by UNDEDSS Secretary-General, Chief Tony .I. Uranta, the coalition said Niger Delta is not a conquered territory.

The statement read, “The Federal Government is advised not to take these positions lightly, or to depend on “jaded voices” to rescue Nigeria from the very imminent Niger Delta crisis, stating that it reiterating that the Niger Delta is not a conquered territory. Verbum sapienti.”

UNDEDSS also stated that the Niger Delta is not in support of the renewed disingenuous calls on leaders and people of the South East, South West and South South to end any perceived anti-FGN activities or tendencies within the zones.

It stated further that, “Our position will not change because no one has ever threatened to set the military against the North East, North West, or Middle Belt leaders and youths to ensure security within their zones.

“All Nigerians are Nigerians, and the sooner that the FGN begins to understand the peoples of Nigeria, the sooner we all exit the present surrealist state of the country.

“We support President Muhammadu Buhari who has reminded elected officials of the 36 states of Nigeria, their people voted them in to provide security and welfare.

“If the Governors want Nigerians to believe that Mr. President is being economical with the truth, let them, the generally apathetic Governors, state that he is wrong.

“Finally, this persistent issue of two sets of reality and laws in one country must end now; and if Mr. President is not challenged by our elected leaders in State Houses, State Assemblies, or the National Assembly, then we the people who putatively elected them all into office, will start making governance untenable for them, using every means available to us, the abused masses! Viva Nigeria, “the statement said.

