Niger Delta, not close to where we need to be –Agary

Kaine Agary, a Nigerian author of international repute, though born in America, grew up in Port Harcourt, Rivers State and later schooled in America from where she later relocated back to Nigeria. She is the author of Yellow Yellow, a novel, which was shortlisted for NLNG-Nigeria’s highest literary awards, she spoke to FLORA ONWUDIWE on her writing career, how the late Ken Saro Wiwa influenced her creativity among others.

After a successful outing on Yellow Yellow, we have not heard of any other published work from your stable again, any reason for that?

Yes, I have not published another novel and there are no immediate plans to do so.

You promised to revisit your second book but that has not come to reality yet?

I wrote my second novel, but I just haven’t focused on the process of getting it published. My attention has been on other things that I want to do with my life.

What influenced your relocation to Nigeria from America, your place of birth?

I wanted to experience Nigeria as an adult. I also wanted to be closer to my immediate family, particularly my grandmother, who raised me. She passed away in 2015 at the age of 104.

Did your homecoming enhance your creativity and how?

I wouldn’t exactly say that. I think the sum of my experiences from my childhood, my family, to the places I have visited and the people I have experienced all fed my creativity.

Was Yellow Yellow novel intended to echo your polluted environment?

I wanted the character to be at the centre of the story. I was trying to write something different than what I was used to writing, which was research and policy papers where the issue is the focal point of the writing. I had written many papers on the Niger Delta and the problem was that they were written for a limited audience. I wanted to situate some of the Niger Delta issues that I had encountered in one human experience.

Why would you consider the Yellow Yellow as an appropriate title of the novel?

It is the first title that came to me when I wrote the short story. I played with some other titles along the way, but eventually settled on Yellow Yellow.

Yellow Yellow was set in Port Harcourt and so was the second novel, why is your inspiration on the two novels focused on this city?

I grew up in Port Harcourt. I loved the Port Harcourt that I grew up in. I’m a PH girl at heart. A lot of my reference points in life are from my childhood in Port Harcourt.

You used females as protagonists to portray issues in the Niger Delta, are you implying that stories are better told by the female heroines of these novels?

Not necessarily. I think at the time I felt that most of the voices from the Niger Delta were male voices. I wanted to express the female experience. Besides, I had a lot of material to draw from the women around me.

You constantly echoed the economical degradation of the Niger Delta targeted at the appropriate authorities to take swift action for a better life in the region; what has changed thereafter?

The Niger Delta has received a lot of attention from local and international activism. However, I don’t think that we are close to where we need to be in terms of development. But that is not peculiar to the region. The Niger Delta is part of a nation that is struggling to deal sincerely with its problems.

Zilayefa, heroine of the novel, Yellow Yellow, escaped her advances from the rural environment before she relocated to the city, but she ended up in a pool of blood struggling with life that may haunt her in the future. Was that intended by you to give women a voice?

There was no particular intention with the end of the story. It’s just life. Life happens, and we sometimes have to make hard choices.

What is the fighting spirit that makes you believe in the late Ken Saro – Wiwa that you presumed to be your mentor?

Ken Saro-Wiwa’s book, “A Month and A Day,” inspired me to write the novel. I wouldn’t call him a mentor. When I read about him deciding to use his writing as a voice for his people, it gave me the idea to write a fictional story based in the Niger Delta.

Saro -Wiwa fought and gave his life and now you are on the same trajectory, fighting for a better environment and not really much has changed or are you optimistic it will?

I am hopeful, but not optimistic.

Way back you condemned every media publication on the Niger Delta that they were media propaganda because they portrayed the Niger Delta youths as militants or rabble rousers, how has the media got it wrong?

I did not condemn any publication. I made an observation that the predominant story about the Niger Delta was youth militancy and violence. This had an effect on people’s perceptions about what the Niger Delta agitation was about. There were other things happening in the Niger Delta and I felt that those stories needed to be told as well.

You said that initially you never considered yourself as a creative writer, but afterward NLNG-Nigeria’s highest literary awards shortlisted Yellow Yellow, do you now pride yourself as a professional writer?

I was a professional writer before I wrote a novel. I wrote for a living. I just did not write fiction. I still write a lot, creative writing included, and get paid for my writing. I just don’t write fictional stories much.

You said you were satisfied when you wrote Yellow Yellow as a short story but it took a new form after one year as it was expanded, so what were the missing gaps that gave it wider perspectives?

I was satisfied with writing a short story. The longer story took the narrative outside the village and explored some of my thoughts about the Port Harcourt I met after an absence of about five or six years.

How did Ken Saro – Wiwa’s books aided you in the writing of Yellow Yellow?

A Month and A Day inspired me to write a fictional story – Yellow-Yellow.

Great Nigerian Writers have had their novels written on the Niger Delta region, what makes Yellow Yellow differ from other literatures, what have other literatures missed out that Yellow Yellow has now addressed?

That is an academic exercise that others are more qualified to take on. I think that every perspective is important, the more, the better.

Some people say that one of the reasons Nigerians don’t read is because they don’t have the places where they can buy books, do you agree?

I agree that access has a lot to do with it, but there are other things. You can’t ignore the fact that there are other quicker forms of media and entertainment vying for our attention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...