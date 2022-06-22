News Top Stories

Niger Delta people should queue behind Okowa – IYC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

…say PDP biggest party in the region

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has pleaded with the people of the Niger Delta to unite and queue behind Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, who was recently picked as Atiku Abarkar’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election rather than knocking him.

The council said pulling Okowa down amounts to rejecting the only opportunity that is available in that political party for the region, especially as the PDP is the biggest party in the region with huge followers. The IYC in a statement signed by its President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, said rather than pulling Okowa down, all stakeholders should rally round, close their ranks and support him.

Igbifa reasoned that Okowa’s current political status remains the only strategic and major position available for the Niger Delta in the entire arrangements for the 2023 general election. The statement reads in part; “The best political position available for us in the Niger Delta now is the running mate and Okowa has been selected to represent the region, which could have been any other. If Okowa’s PDP wins, the Niger Delta will have the opportunity of occupying the position of the vicepresident again. “We urge them to forgo their misgivings and support the governor in the overall political interest of the Niger Delta,” he said. “Okowa did not make himself a running mate. The PDP and the presidential candidate, Atiku, chose him. The decision of the party is always supreme and it behooves the Delta State governor to accept it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kankara: Buhari’s govt will continue to work hard at protecting Nigerians – Osinbajo

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to protecting the lives and properties of Nigerians following the release of hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped by bandits. “We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release,” the former Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State tweeted […]
News

Osinbajo hails Latter Day Saints’ social work, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vi c e – P re s i d e n t Yemi Osinbajo has commended The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, for its social service works in the area of clean water, immunisation and several other things.   He gave the commendation at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, when he received a delegation […]
News

Guber polls: YPP opposes storage of electoral materials in Imo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A political party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has vehemently rejected the purported plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to store election materials for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State in Imo State. YPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Egbeola Martins disclosed this yesterday in a statement in Abuja. It will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica