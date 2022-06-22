Niger Delta people should queue behind Okowa – IYC

…say PDP biggest party in the region

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has pleaded with the people of the Niger Delta to unite and queue behind Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, who was recently picked as Atiku Abarkar’s running mate in the 2023 presidential election rather than knocking him.

The council said pulling Okowa down amounts to rejecting the only opportunity that is available in that political party for the region, especially as the PDP is the biggest party in the region with huge followers. The IYC in a statement signed by its President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, said rather than pulling Okowa down, all stakeholders should rally round, close their ranks and support him.

Igbifa reasoned that Okowa’s current political status remains the only strategic and major position available for the Niger Delta in the entire arrangements for the 2023 general election. The statement reads in part; “The best political position available for us in the Niger Delta now is the running mate and Okowa has been selected to represent the region, which could have been any other. If Okowa’s PDP wins, the Niger Delta will have the opportunity of occupying the position of the vicepresident again. “We urge them to forgo their misgivings and support the governor in the overall political interest of the Niger Delta,” he said. “Okowa did not make himself a running mate. The PDP and the presidential candidate, Atiku, chose him. The decision of the party is always supreme and it behooves the Delta State governor to accept it.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...