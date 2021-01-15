Niger Delta: Police train 106 community police personnel

Nigerian Police Force has trained about 106 residents to help the police in tackling insecurity in the Niger Delta region. The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, disclosed this on Wednesday in Yenagoa during a community policing sensitisation awareness campaign organised for the new trainees. Okoli said the trainees would be posted back to their various local governments. He said: “All together, we have 106 trained community police personnel.

It was not only the Bayelsa contingent that we trained. Contingents from Delta, Edo and other states were also trained. We have to take the capacity that the institution can take. The first batch of 106 has been trained. The training will continue.

“The directive is that they have to be posted to their localities and local government areas so that they will drive the concept of community policing. “The recruitment process was open and transparent; emphasis was on those that have been vigilantes. Those who have been working with the police in the vigilante service, who have experience in policing.

As time goes on, more people will be recruited on a voluntary basis.” Earlier, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State said the government’s first point of duty was to secure lives and property. Diri spoke through the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kombowei Friday Benson. He said: “The government is aware of the fact and we have been giving support to all the security agencies to make sure that security challenges are tackled not only in Yenagoa metropolis but in all the communities.”

