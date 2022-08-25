News

Niger Delta stakeholders warn against move to appoint another sole administrator for NDDC

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

Stakeholders from the Niger Delta region have told President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of moves by some of his selfish appointees to foist another sole administrator on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The stakeholders under the auspices of the Niger Delta movement for development (NDMD) also said it had observed with dismay another selfish plot to make the NDDC an appendage of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with full powers to dictate the direction of the Commission.

NDMD after an emergency meeting on Thursday in Oporoza, Delta State, attended by youth leaders and elders from the region said they would not welcome another sole administrator for NDDC to the region.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ogbakiri Yanga, insisted that the current management of NDDC under Efiong Akwa, should be the last interim administrator for the commission.

Yanga said any other change in the management of the NDDC should be the appointment of a board as directed by the act establishing the Commission.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Cassava: Nigeria to save $580m from CBN’s initiative

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

To curb importation of cassava by-products into the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has resolved to extend items that can be produced in Nigeria. Nigeria’s current situation “has also made it imperative for the central bank to work towards supporting programmes that will enable greater cultivation and processing of key agricultural commodities in Nigeria.” […]
News

Osinbajo: My exposure makes me the best to succeed Buhari

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday in Benin City said being Vice President to President Muhammadu Buhari has exposed him enough to take critical decisions for Nigeria. Osinbajo stated this at the palace of the Oba of Benin when he visited Edo state to meet with delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the […]
News Top Stories

FG to issue N250bn Sovereign Sukuk for roads

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, ABUJA

DMO offered N162.557bn in 2020 The Debt Management Office (DMO) is set to resume the financing of critical road infrastructure across the country with Sovereign Sukuk bond instrument.   The debt agency is targeting to raise between N200 billion and N250 billion to finance critical road projects across the country this year for fourth consecutive […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica