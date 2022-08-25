Niger Delta stakeholders warn against move to appoint another sole administrator for NDDC

Stakeholders from the Niger Delta region have told President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of moves by some of his selfish appointees to foist another sole administrator on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The stakeholders under the auspices of the Niger Delta movement for development (NDMD) also said it had observed with dismay another selfish plot to make the NDDC an appendage of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs with full powers to dictate the direction of the Commission.

NDMD after an emergency meeting on Thursday in Oporoza, Delta State, attended by youth leaders and elders from the region said they would not welcome another sole administrator for NDDC to the region.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ogbakiri Yanga, insisted that the current management of NDDC under Efiong Akwa, should be the last interim administrator for the commission.

Yanga said any other change in the management of the NDDC should be the appointment of a board as directed by the act establishing the Commission.

